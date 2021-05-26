Cancel
Arkansas State

Man On Journey to Create Engagement Ring Finds 2.2 Carat Diamond at Crater of Diamonds

By Lauren Moyer
107-3 KISS-FM
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Another Arkansas state park visitor has hit it big! A Washington state man on a cross-country journey to create an engagement ring for his future fiancée found a 2.2 carat diamond at Arkansas' famed Crater of Diamonds State Park. According to Arkansas State Parks, 26-year-old Christian Liden set a goal...

Tyler, TX
107-3 KISS-FM plays Todays R&B and Throwbacks and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas.

Posted by 107-3 KISS-FM
107-3 KISS-FM

Bogie Has Been At The Shelter For More Than Six Months

Bogie has previously been featured as our Pet Of The Week and he's still waiting to be adopted. During his time at Pets Fur People in Tyler, Bogie has maintained his weight, aged six months and is ready to give lots of love to his adopting family. He's got a beautiful coat with some piercing eyes. Bogie is now seven and a half and still comes in at ninety pounds. Gayle Helms, executive director of Pets Fur People says, "Bogie would thrive as a member of an active family especially if there is another dog in the family." He apparently has a pretty soft side too because he's also described as laid back and a real sweatheart. Bogies has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. He will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.
107-3 KISS-FM

Beat The Heat With A Backyard Water Park

Being stuck inside has taken a toll on all of us, especially kids. So this summer, create the ultimate backyard water park with any or all of these awesome water toys! From slip n slides to full-on inflatables, your kids will have a blast while keeping cool!
107-3 KISS-FM

Free Beer For All Americans Could Be Happening Thanks To Anheuser-Busch

The push to get to herd immunity could have you receiving a free Budweiser from Anheuser-Busch. President Biden has set July 4th as a goal to have at least 70% of the American population at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19. At that point we would reach 'herd immunity'. If that goal is reached, then Anheuser-Busch says it will buy every American, of legal drinking age, a beer! This is just another way in a growing list of ways in which companies, states and the government are encouraging people to get vaccinated.
107-3 KISS-FM

Don’t Forget! This Saturday is Free Fishing Day in Texas

Official or not, summer is here, and that means folks are getting outdoors and enjoying the beautiful natural resources we're blessed to have here in Texas. Saturday, June 5 will be the perfect day to start your outdoor summer adventures because you can fish any public body of water in the Lone Star State without a fishing license.
107-3 KISS-FM

Take Dad Fishing: Free Fishing With Dad Event This Weekend In Tyler

I'll admit that I'm not that much of a fisherman. Growing up, I really enjoyed spending the day with my Dad going fishing in the bayou and on area ponds but I was a "brat" who, even though I cherished spending time with my Dad, wanted to be back in the air conditioned comfort of home watching TV. Most of my fishing trips with my Dad ended with me complaining of boredom and whining about going home cuz it was too hot.
107-3 KISS-FM

Why Your Kids May Have to Wear Masks At Summer Camp

Just when you thought restrictions were lifting and the COVID situation was dramatically improving, some summer camps are adding heavy restrictions that will make it feel like 2020 all over again. And there's a reason behind it. Because vaccinations haven't been approved for kids under the age of 12, some...
Just Go

Richest and Poorest Cities: Arkansas. Where Are Your Good Spots?

Arkansas is a state in the southern portion of the United States, nestled along the Mississippi River. The Arkansas economy has long been tied to the land's natural resources, but these ties have severed over time due to the globalization of the economy and a changing market. Agriculture, once a hallmark of the Arkansas economy, declined steadily over time, and new things took their place. Since World War II's conclusion, manufacturing and service industries have become more significant within the economy.