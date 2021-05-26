The Leptis Magna Roman Ruins Near London
Leptis Magna, also known as Leptis or Lepcis Magna is an ancient city founded by the Carthaginian Empire at the mouth of the Wadi Lebda in present-day Libya. During the Roman period, the city was granted the status of a civitas libera et immunis, allowing the inhabitants to live relatively independent under the rule of their native suphetes. Leptis Magna was later incorporated into the Roman Province of Africa by Emperor Tiberius, and developed into one of the province’s major urban centres and trading hubs with the rest of the Mediterranean and surrounding cities.www.heritagedaily.com