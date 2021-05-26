Kung Fu Season 1 E07: Nicky Needs A Distraction From Devastating News
Welcome back to our weekly preview of the first season of The CW's Olivia Liang-starring Kung Fu, with "Guidance" already proving to be quite interesting even without screening the episode yet. While the episode overview puts the focus on learning more about Zhilan's (Yvonne Chapman) past, the images, promo, and sneak preview that follow put more of the spotlight on Nicky (Liang). And for those of you out there who are Nicky and Evan fans (Gavin Stenhouse) then you might want to skip ahead to the preview.bleedingcool.com