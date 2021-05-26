Kung Fu Season 1 E07: Nicky Needs A Distraction From Devastating News

The run of good news and even better teasers that's been coming from the folks behind Amazon Prime's third season of The Boys continued on Friday. Previously, we learned of showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke's explosive opinion on the director cut of the Craig Rosenberg-directed S03E01 "Payback"- saying viewers are in for "…something really special. And insane. And special." Well, we know one of the biggest reasons why this season will be "something really special" is the addition of Jensen Ackles (Supernatural) as Vought International's "original supe" Soldier Boy- and now we're getting a look at him. Well, at least in comic book form.