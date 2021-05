There are more than a million apps available in the App Store, and we are eager to try as many apps as possible; and we also want to keep the applications we already installed up to date – but what if iPhone won’t download or update apps? Quite a few users have been complaining about this, saying not only they can’t update the apps they already have, but they can’t download new ones too. If this bothers you and the App Store service is not down, follow the solutions below to fix the issue quickly.