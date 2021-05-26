WildCATS' Zealot Joins DC To Fight Wonder Woman, Kill Maxwell Lord

It's Zealot time! The Batman anthology series Batman: Urban Legends has been telling stories of Grifter, the Jim Lee and Brandon Choi-created character from WildCATS, who was reintroduced to the DC Universe in the Batman comic book. DC Comics has teased a number of other WildStorm characters arriving in the DC Universe, but this one is a bolt from the blue, Zealot, taking over the Grifter feature in Batman: Urban Legends in August with issue 6. Being sent by the HALO Corporation, of which we have heard a little of late. With a mission to take out Maxwell Lord, but going up against someone who is a bit of a zealot herself on occasion, and has beheaded Maxwell Lord herself back in a prior continuity, Wonder Woman…