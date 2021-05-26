newsbreak-logo
Suunto 9 Peak is one of the slimmest, lightest and toughest sports watches

By Bharat Bhushan
dlmag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuunto recently launched titanium faced Suunto 7 and 9 sports watches. Continuing to make its sports watches more appealing, the company has tweaked another model, not so much with new material, but with sleeker and lighter form factor. If you’re into Suunto watches, you’d remember the Suunto 9 Baro. This...

Wareable

Sleek new Suunto 9 Peak is slimmer, lighter and goes longer

Suunto has launched the Suunto 9 Peak, its thinnest and lightest endurance sports watch. It’s 37% thinner and 36% lighter than the Suunto 9 Baro, and it’s designed to be more comfortable for everyday wear and slide under sleeves and clothing more easily. You still get 170 hours of GPS...
ElectronicsStuff.tv

Suunto's latest outdoor smartwatch is the thinnest and toughest timepiece it's ever made

Suunto's latest smartwatch is being touted as the thinnest, smallest, and toughest timepiece it has ever made, so it's already off to a pretty decent start in terms of bragging rights. The Suunto 9 Peak (£629) is constructed out of sapphire glass and Grade 5 titanium, and boasts a surprisingly sleek finish considering it's been designed to weather the great outdoors. Tucked away beneath that deceptively hardy exterior is a plethora of tech including a GPS tracker, up to 14 day battery, heart rate monitor, calorie counter, barometer, altimeter, blood oxygen monitor, sleep tracker, and a digital compass. Over 80 sport modes can be used to keep tabs on everything from running and cycling to skiing and open water swimming, the latter of which is made possible thanks to 100 meters of water resistance. The Suunto Peak 9 can be pre-ordered now and will begin shipping on June 17.
TechnologyPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Suunto’s new wearable is the best-looking running watch I’ve seen yet

Suunto’s latest smartwatch, the Suunto 9 Peak, is not only the thinnest wearable the company has ever put out, but I’d argue it’s also the most attractive. Weighing just 52g with the strap included, the Suunto 9 Peak is 36% lighter and 37% thinner than the current Suunto 9 Baro flagship. Suunto has specifically highlighted that the 9 Peak’s lightweight frame allows it to sit comfortably under a sleeve without getting caught on clothing, showing that the company plans to market the device as a stylish fashion accessory, as well as a competent running watch.
DC Rainmaker

Suunto 9 Peak: Everything you ever wanted to know

In many ways, the Suunto 9 Peak is unlike anything Suunto has ever introduced before. Yet in other ways, it’s like everything Suunto has before it. Some differences are glaringly obvious, like the sleek new watch design – throwing away the often chunky Suunto exterior style, while somehow feeling distinctly Suunto. While other differences are only seen after a run: Absolutely perfect GPS tracks. So perfect that you’d think they might be fake.
