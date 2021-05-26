newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Nancy Drew Season 2 E17 Preview: Nancy Has Everett Where She Wants Him

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooks like there are two bits of (potential) good news for The CW's Kennedy McMann-starring Nancy Drew this week. Behind the camera, the network released it 2021-2022 programming schedule and pilot pick-ups- and though Tom Swift hasn't received a series order yet, it's still in consideration. Considering the growing need for content out there, that's a much better position to be in than… say… Powerpuff (but we'll leave that one alone). In front of the camera, the season appears to be building towards a resolution of some kind- which is why we're kinda worried. Because any time a description uses a phrase like "exactly where she wants him"- which is the position Nancy (McMann) finds herself in with Everett (Andrew Airlie)- you just know that a twist of three is going to be thrown into the mix (just ask the folks over at ABC's Big Sky). And as you're about to see in the following preview images, episode overview, and promo for "The Judgement of the Perilous Captive," there's not a whole lot to calm our nerves.

bleedingcool.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leah Lewis
Person
Nick
Person
Riley Smith
Person
Kennedy Mcmann
Person
Scott Wolf
Person
Josh Schwartz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Television Studios#Guest Star#Abc#Big Sky#Javascript#Drew Crew#Cbs Television Studios#Fake Empire#Bctv Daily Dispatch#Bleeding Cool#Bobbsey Twins#Guest Stars#Vancouver
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Nancy, KYcbslocal.com

The Purloined Keys – Nancy Drew

NANCY DREW – Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at 9pm on CW50. WARNING – Ryan (Riley Smith) and the Drew Crew work together to find a way to bring down Everett (guest star Andrew Airlie). Meanwhile, Carson (Scott Wolf) gives Nancy (Kennedy McMann) a word of warning. Tunji Kasim, Leah Lewis...
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Nancy Drew - Episode 2.17 - The Judgement Of The Perilous Captive - Press Release

BEN HOLLINGSWORTH (“CODE BLACK”) GUEST STARS – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) finally has Everett (guest star Andrew Airlie) exactly where she wants him. Meanwhile, Nick (Tunji Kasim) receives upsetting news from one of his tenants, Jake Cazine (guest star Ben Hollingsworth), about the youth center he wants to open. Lastly, Carson (Scott Wolf) shares something disturbing with Bess (Maddison Jaizani). Leah Lewis and Alex Saxon also star. Jeff W. Byrd directed the episode written by Erika Harrison (#217). Original airdate 5/26/2021.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Watch Nancy Drew Season 2, Episode 14 live online

It’s Nancy’s birthday dinner, but don’t expect it all to go smoothly on Nancy Drew Season 2, Episode 14. Tamura comes knocking. Detective Tamura continues to be a pain in Nancy’s side. Well, I guess Nancy continues to be a pain in his side, too. He turns up to her...
TV & VideosAshe County's Newspaper

LeVar Burton to Voice Barclay in ‘Nancy Drew’ Spinoff ‘Tom Swift’

LeVar Burton is set to appear in this week’s episode of Nancy Drew, which will serve as a backdoor pilot for a potential Tom Swift spin-off series. The Star Trek: The Next Generation actor will voice Barclay, Tom Swift’s steadfast AI companion and tough-love mentor. Barclay is described as “Tom’s Hype Man, Tom’s confidante and Tom’s friend” who was created by the young genius at just eight years old. Barclay has been with Tom ever since, hopping from his smartwatch, his tablet, his laptop, and even the screens of his car to offer advice, analysis, and encouragement.
TV Seriescbslocal.com

The Siege of the Unseen Specter – Nancy Drew

NANCY DREW – Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 9pm on CW50. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME – Nancy’s (Kennedy McMann) birthday dinner with Carson (Scott Wolf) is cut short when Detective Tamura (guest star Ryan-James Hatanaka) shows up with a warrant to arrest her for contempt of court. Meanwhile, George (Leah...
EntertainmentRochester Sentinel

‘Nancy Drew’: Tian Richards Is the Perfectly Tailored Swift… Tom Swift, That Is

Horseshoe Bay hosts another literary gumshoe tonight when Tian Richards (Dumplin’) swings by Nancy Drew as billionaire inventor Tom Swift. The iconic adventurer-slash-genius was originally immortalized in a classic series of novels that began publishing in 1910 by the Stratemeyer Syndicate—the same book packaging company that gave us Nancy Drew and The Hardy Boys—but this version is way more modern than any of the ahead-of-their-time gadgets Swift cooked up back in his day.
TV Seriesnerdsandbeyond.com

Recap: Everyone Is Trapped in ‘Nancy Drew’ Season 2, Episode 14 “The Siege of the Unseen Specter”

Note: This episode of Nancy Drew includes depictions of racially motivated police violence. As Nancy’s guilt over recanting her testimony grows, she’s faced with the mystery of a Black woman who disappeared years before without a trace. But trapped in the police station with a group of people who all have something to do with the woman’s case, Nancy realizes there’s more to the story than first meets the eye as they all confront an ugly history of racism in Horseshoe Bay.
TV Seriesnerdsandbeyond.com

Everything We Know About ‘Nancy Drew’ Spin-off Series ‘Tom Swift’

With less than a week to go until the premiere of “The Celestial Visitor,” it’s not long before Tom Swift (played by Tian Richards) will make his grand entrance into Horseshoe Bay and hopefully the wider Drewniverse. The potential Nancy Drew spin-off has a lot going for it, from a charismatic leading man to an exploration of strange phenomena beyond spirits that go bump in the night. The CW has been releasing more information about the episode in anticipation of the backdoor pilot, and here is everything we know so far!
TV Seriestheyoungfolks.com

‘Nancy Drew’ 2×14 review: “The Siege of the Unseen Specter” channels ‘Saw’

What happens when The CW’s Nancy Drew meets Saw? You get “The Siege of the Unseen Specter,” a confined and thrilling bottle episode that pushes its characters to solve the main mystery in a short amount of time. Sometimes a captivating case doesn’t need multiple locations or a supernatural demon pulling the strings to draw us in. Give us a juicy mystery, a cast of suspicious characters, and a connecting web of clues to keep us entertained. “The Siege of the Unseen Specter” hit it out of the park on all fronts!
TV & Videosnerdsandbeyond.com

Tom Swift Has Arrived! See New Images From ‘Nancy Drew’ Season 2, Episode 15 “The Celestial Visitor”

The CW has unveiled a new look at Tom Swift a day after releasing the first footage of the new addition to Nancy Drew! This week’s episode, titled “The Celestial Visitor,” will function as a backdoor pilot to a potential Tom Swift spin-off series. From the looks of the new images, Tom will find himself wrapped up in Horseshoe Bay’s chronic supernatural problems (while looking stylish, of course).
TV SeriesComicBook

Nancy Drew: The Judgment of the Perilous Captive Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for "The Judgment of the Perilous Captive," the upcoming, May 26 episode of Nancy Drew. As the month winds to a close, Nancy Drew will be one of only a handful of CW shows airing a new episode that week, with fellow CBS Studios series Charmed and Walker airing repeats. The episode will see Nancy feeling like she finally isn't playing catch-up with Everett anymore...but all things considered, we wouldn't count him out until the finale. The episode will debut on broadcast TV on May 26 but will be available to stream on the network's app and website the following day for free.
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

9PM: Nancy Drew “The Celestial Visitor”

As things begin to go haywire at The Claw, a striking stranger appears looking for Nancy and announces himself as the billionaire Tom Swift at 9 PM Wednesday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to see episode promo on Youtube. About NANCY DREW:. Nancy Drew (Kennedy McMann) is a brilliant teenaged...
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

‘Nancy Drew’ 2×16 Review: “The Purloined Keys”

Welcome back Nancy Drew fans! This week, we get to see Nancy square off with her wicked grandfather, and come to terms with who she really is, a Hudson or a Drew. Bess tries a new dating app, because we all know she can’t pine over the dead ghost possessing George’s body. Meanwhile, Ace, and Amanda team up to help Ryan and Nick take down Everett Hudson, which does not end well for anyone involved. There was a major plot twist that I didn’t see coming but absolutely LOVED and Nick is back to being his smug self, and always thinking his way is the right way. Settle down kids, and lets dive into Nancy Drew “The Purloined Keys.”