Nancy Drew Season 2 E17 Preview: Nancy Has Everett Where She Wants Him

Looks like there are two bits of (potential) good news for The CW's Kennedy McMann-starring Nancy Drew this week. Behind the camera, the network released it 2021-2022 programming schedule and pilot pick-ups- and though Tom Swift hasn't received a series order yet, it's still in consideration. Considering the growing need for content out there, that's a much better position to be in than… say… Powerpuff (but we'll leave that one alone). In front of the camera, the season appears to be building towards a resolution of some kind- which is why we're kinda worried. Because any time a description uses a phrase like "exactly where she wants him"- which is the position Nancy (McMann) finds herself in with Everett (Andrew Airlie)- you just know that a twist of three is going to be thrown into the mix (just ask the folks over at ABC's Big Sky). And as you're about to see in the following preview images, episode overview, and promo for "The Judgement of the Perilous Captive," there's not a whole lot to calm our nerves.