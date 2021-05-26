Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase Will Happen On June 13th

Microsoft announced today that the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will be taking place on June 13th with a ton of announcements. Every year before the merger, both companies would regularly participate in E3 with their own live presentations to show off what they have coming at the event and throughout the year. Now that Bethesda is under the same banner, it looks like we're going to be getting an extra special showcase as it appears they will be announcing a ton of content in an extended presentation.