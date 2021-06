The Roanoke Rapids High School’s Men’s Tennis doubles teams traveled to regional playoffs this past weekend. Coleman Neal and Andy Garcia, Paulo Pampilo and Alex Thompson, and Alex Beets with partner Peyton Pearson, earned this opportunity after having a stellar regular season on the courts. Neal and Garcia’s skills placed them as the third seed in the tournament. The doubles teams of Neal/Garcia and Pampilo/Thompson excelled as they advanced to the second round before being overcome by their opponents. Thompson and Pearson fought hard as well, though, in the end, their efforts fell just short of the win. Even though the teams didn’t clinch their overall wins, they battled hard and demonstrated perseverance as they represented the Jackets well.