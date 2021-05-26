Ville Koivunen – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

I am going to start with a disclaimer here… I have only played 3 NHL Playoff snake drafts so far last night but I swept them all. Sure it could be “beginner’s luck” but I think in the long term, if you have watched playoff hockey intently within the last I’ll say 3 years there are some expectations. Those expectations could range from a variety of different things including ice time in playoff games (typically seems to be about an extra 2-5 minutes, especially defensemen), playoff points, previous playoff matchups, and personal opinions on teams. So if you try to keep some of these things in mind, you might be able to find some players people aren’t “jumping on” that maybe they should.