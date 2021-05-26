Ville Koivunen – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile
Finland has been known for producing high-profile NHL players. Jari Kurri, Teemu Selänne, and Saku Koivu are some notables Finns to have made huge impacts on the North American stage. Ville Koivunen, a forward who plays for Kärpät, is tipped to be one of his country’s next greatest exports. He is already a well-known name in Finland, and his dazzling international performances have led to him being talked about on the other side of the world.thehockeywriters.com