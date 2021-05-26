ARCH® Cutting Tools Makes Full KEO® and Ultra-Dex™ Portfolios Available Through MachiningCloud

When law firms or individual lawyers have the opportunity to contest high-profile intellectual property (IP) cases or precedent-setting IP cases in court, especially those relating to patent infringement, many times they require funding. The significant levels of costs along with increased risk in litigations associated with patent infringement is accelerating the need for financing, thereby contributing towards the growth of North America patent infringement litigation financing market. Litigation funding is a concept wherein law firms receive a non-recourse source of funds in advance of an anticipated settlement or judgment for a strong IP case. The advance funding received can be used by law firms to meet various costs associated with the case.