newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Machine Gun Kelly returns with ‘Love Race’

By Buddy Iahn
themusicuniverse.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVideo features Kellin Quinn, Travis Barker and more. A night of camping goes awry in Machine Gun Kelly’s latest video, “Love Race.” Featuring Kellin Quinn, a bloodthirsty killer is on the loose and ruins a memorable trip in the woods with his murderous way. Directed by MGK and Issac Rentz, the rock superstar enlisted popular influences Alissa Violet, Xowie, and Noah Beck for the song’s visuals. The starry video also included Travis Barker on the drums.

themusicuniverse.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
Person
Alissa Violet
Person
Kellin Quinn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Iheartradio Music Awards#Guns#Rock Music#Mgk#Top Rock Artist#My Downfall Us Tour#Trek#Kennyhoopla#Love#Bloody Valentine#Alternative Rock Song#Woods#Billboard#Stops#Video#Dallas#Minneapolis#Denver
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
TheThings

The Truth About Machine Gun Kelly And Halsey's Relationship

Some celebrities find love in all the wrong places. Artists Machine Gun Kelly and Halsey aren’t the best when it comes to long-term relationships. Ultimately, MGK and Halsey go through partners like water. These two don’t stay with a lover very long. While the two don’t have the best dating...
Celebritiesimdb.com

Machine Gun Kelly Celebrates Megan Fox on Their First Anniversary of This Sexy Milestone

One year ago, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's romance transformed into something much more. The 31-year-old music star took to Twitter on Tuesday, May 25 to celebrate a major milestone in his relationship with the 34-year-old Transformers actress. As it turned out, this was the first anniversary of her uttering those three all-important little words to him. "she said 'i love you' one year ago today," Machine Gun Kelly adorably wrote. Fans were understandably touched and impressed by his post, given that this isn't always a moment that couples remember to celebrate. "Ladies He Remembered This [Date]," one fan commented. "We Will Not...
Musicenergy941.com

Machine Gun Kelly’s ‘Bloody Valentine’ Certified Silver In UK

Machine Gun Kelly’s ‘Bloody Valentine’ is certified Silver in the UK, which is equivalent to over 200,000 units. This track features his girlfriend Megan Fox in the video, and it is off the album ‘Tickets to my Downfall’, which is certified silver as well. The video featuring Megan Fox has...
MusicPopculture

Machine Gun Kelly Dyes His Tongue Black for Billboard Music Awards

Machine Gun Kelly made a big splash at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, and the rapper-turned-rocker dyed his tongue black for the event. Over on his Instagram Stories thread, Kelly shared a selfie of him getting his tongue painted black ahead of the awards show. Then, photographers snapped images of him showing it off on the red carpet, including one photo of him and girlfriend Megan Fox licking one another.
Celebritiesconwaydailysun.com

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox mark milestone in relationship

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have marked a year since they first said "I love you". The couple celebrated a major milestone in their relationship on Tuesday (25.05.21) and Kelly took to Twitter to acknowledge the day with his millions of followers. In the sweet post, he wrote: "she...
Beauty & Fashionwfav951.com

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Have Matching Nail Art

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox stand out as a couple and so do their nails. A couple of months ago, Kelly announced that he was launching a new line of unisex nail polish, and the red carpet at the recent Billboard Music Awards seemed to be a good place to flash it.
Celebritiesmusictimes.com

Tech N9NE Says Machine Gun Kelly Is A Rebel: 'MGK Broke Every Rule'

While the world swooned over passionate PDAs of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, hip hop artist Tech9ne dished out controversial details about the artist claiming he is a rebel. In 2012, the American rapper went on tour with Machine Gun Kelly and found more personal details about his personality....
Presidential Electionthedallasnews.net

Machine Gun Kelly reveals Bernie Sanders helped him

Washington [US], May 15 (ANI): American rapper and songwriter Machine Gun Kelly recently revealed that he owes a debt of gratitude to US Senator Bernie Sanders after the politician provided much-needed assistance to him early on in Kelly's relationship with actor Megan Fox. According to Fox News, Kelly, whose real...
CelebritiesPosted by
InsideHook

Machine Gun Kelly Explains Why He Wears Megan Fox’s Blood Around His Neck

You may recall that Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox — one of Hollywood’s most publicly affectionate couples at the moment, though they’ve recently received some notable competition from friends/doppelgängers Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian — made headlines back in February for a predictably over-the-top exchange of Valentine’s Day tributes on Instagram, in which MGK claimed to wear Fox’s blood in a necklace. A series of snaps the rapper posted in honor of the holiday included a photo of an orb-like pendant featuring a red-orange splotch, which was presumably Fox’s blood. MGK simply captioned the post, “I wear your blood around my neck,” offering no other explanation for the dark gesture, because what more is there to say, really? I think he made himself pretty clear.
Beauty & FashionAllure

We Love Machine Gun Kelly's One-Handed, Super Long Stiletto Manicure

These hot pink and black press-ons designed by Brittney Boyce definitely make for a rockstar-approved mani. Machine Gun Kelly knows a thing or two about popping nail art. The musician tends to have fun with his manicures, whether he goes for chalk white with graphic designs or metallic pink hues. There's even an Instagram page dedicated to his hands that also documents plenty of these fire manicures. Now, for the 2021 iHeart Radio Music Awards, the rock star took it a step further with a one-handed stiletto manicure.
CelebritiesPosted by
Newsweek

Megan Fox's Reaction to Machine Gun Kelly's Billboard Win Melts Hearts

One of the stand-out moments from last night's 2021 Billboard Music Awards was Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's PDA-filled red carpet appearance. The new couple provided a number of extremely loved-up photo opportunities at the event and the actress, 36, appeared more in love and proud than ever when her beau was accepting his awards on stage.