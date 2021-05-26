Machine Gun Kelly returns with ‘Love Race’
Video features Kellin Quinn, Travis Barker and more. A night of camping goes awry in Machine Gun Kelly’s latest video, “Love Race.” Featuring Kellin Quinn, a bloodthirsty killer is on the loose and ruins a memorable trip in the woods with his murderous way. Directed by MGK and Issac Rentz, the rock superstar enlisted popular influences Alissa Violet, Xowie, and Noah Beck for the song’s visuals. The starry video also included Travis Barker on the drums.themusicuniverse.com