NYSSA — Earlier this year, on April 29 through May 2, the National Football League got ready for its next season by drafting new players, one of whom grew up in Nyssa. During the 2021 NFL draft, Nyssa native John Bates was drafted to the Washington Football Team as the 124th overall pick in the draft, coming midway through the fourth round. Bates managed to receive high grades in both pass and run blocking. According to the Pro Football Focus website, Bates was titled as the second-best run and pass blocker in the entire 2021 draft class.