newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Paget Berry Reveals Where He Stands with Ciara Duggan After Their Breakup

By Laura Rosenfeld
bravotv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this spring, Ciara Duggan confirmed that she and longtime boyfriend Paget Berry had broken up after getting engaged in July 2020. Now, Paget is providing some insight into where the former fiancés stand today. While appearing as a special guest on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 stews Daisy...

www.bravotv.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ciara
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Weekly#Married Life#Alli Dore#Pita Party#Whatsapp#Pita Party#Paget Updated Daisy#Captain Glenn Shephard#Love#Friends#Deck Sailing Yacht#Sailing#Spring#April#Living Life#France
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
RelationshipsWUSA

'90 Day Fiancé's Colt and Vanessa Are Engaged!

90 Day Fiancé' star Colt and his longtime love interest, Vanessa, have decided to take their relationship to the next level. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Colt popped the question to Vanessa -- whom he's been pining for even while dating his now ex-girlfriend, Jess -- and she gave him a very hesitant yes.
Celebritiesallkpop.com

Heize reveals where she gets inspiration for her breakup songs

Heize revealed where she gets inspiration for her breakup songs. On the May 22nd episode of 'Knowing Brothers', the singer-songwriter opened up about being called the "breakup master" throughout her music career. She explained,. "One breakup inspired me too much. Even if I'm happy myself, I can't write happy lyrics...
Celebritiesbravotv.com

Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Dani Soares Welcomes Her First Child

Dani Soares is officially setting sail for motherhood. The Below Deck Sailing Yacht stew has welcomed her first child, a baby girl. Dani announced the happy news of her baby's arrival on Instagram on May 29, posting a sweet close-up photo of herself holding her newborn's hand. "She is here. She is perfect. And we trying to figure this thing out. We both healthy and happy," Dani wrote in the caption of the photo.
Celebritiesbravotv.com

We Have an Update on Gia Giudice and Her Boyfriend

The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter Gia Giudice shared an adorable new photo with her boyfriend, Christian Carmichael. The photo featured the pair posing side by side, and the caption Gia included is super sweet: "me and you always." Christian responded by posting a heart emoji in the comments section.
TV & VideosPosted by
Reality Tea

Below Deck Alum Kate Chastain Disses Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux

Though Kate Chastain left Below Deck after Season 7 wrapped, she is somewhat still the face of Below Deck. That honor arguably belongs to Captain Lee Rosbach. Of course Kate worked along side Captain Lee for five seasons, and her longevity in the industry makes her opinion about all things yachting a reliable one.
TV & Videosrealitytea.com

Married At First Sight Recap- Reunion Part 2

The Married At First Sight season has wrapped and luckily for us we didn’t have to wait long for an update. This cast has had its fair share of drama with their stranger spouses, especially certain couples. The couples give us more insight on their lives after the show. Part...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Amomama

Drew Scott and Linda Phan Secretly Married in Nashville before Their Italy Wedding

Drew Scott and Linda Phan exchanged nuptials three years ago but made it official in a hot tub before making the journey down the raise in front of 300 guests. Drew Scott and his wife Linda Phan are taking a trip down memory lane and are revealing some secrets about the start of the marriage along the way. The two tied the knot twice, and the first time was in a hot tub in Tennesee.
Atlanta, GAbravotv.com

Porsha Williams' Sister Lauren Says Life with PJ Is "Like Having a Second Daughter"

Porsha Williams and her sister, Lauren Williams, have an incredibly close bond that seems to have only strengthened as they’ve become mothers to their adorable daughters, Pilar Jhena and Baleigh, respectively. Lauren shared some insight into The Real Housewives of Atlanta family’s life in a May 16 Instagram post, and it’s equal parts adorable and hilarious.
RelationshipsHello Magazine

Christina Anstead's ex-husband teases a special reunion

Christina Anstead’s ex-husband, Ant Anstead, was heartbroken when his marriage to the Flip or Flop star crumbled after less than two years, but the dad-of-three has a fresh and uplifting outlook on life and things might just be about to get a whole lot better. The British TV presenter shares...
RelationshipsPopculture

'Real Housewives' Star Divorcing Husband After 12-Year Marriage

Real Housewives of Dallas star Kary Brittingham and her husband of 12 years are calling it quits. The announcement, which she shared in the latest RHOD reunion, shocked viewers. During the special, Cohen commented on Brittingham's sometimes rude demeanor, asking the housewife how she felt seeing her behavior from the latest season. "This was a really tough season for me and watching it back, I realized how much hurt and how much I was struggling in my life," she said before revealing her divorce. "As I watched that, I realized how much in pain I was. My marriage was falling apart, and I didn't want to admit it. After the show finished, me and Eduardo had a real heart-to-heart talk and we decided we needed to go our separate ways. We just told our kids right before coming to the reunion."
Family RelationshipsPosted by
extratv

Jerry Ferrara’s Wife Breanne Reveals Baby #2 Arrived ‘So Fast’ She Had a Home Birth without a Midwife

“Entourage” alum Jerry Ferrara and wife Breanne Racano welcomed their baby boy on April 30, and it sounds like they have quite the birth story to tell. Breanne shared a few tidbits on Instagram, writing, “Wow. Had I known our baby was going to come so fast that our midwife wouldn’t make it to our home in time I would of panicked. But in the moment it happened I felt completely calm and surrendered all over to my body. It was beautiful and I feel so incredibly powerful. A story to share another time but for now... My husband, my rock.. you are my greatest supporter and I’m blessed to share this family with you. Welcome to the world baby boy ✨ 4.30.2021 10:28pm.
Relationship AdvicePeople

Simon Guobadia Offers $50,000 to Anyone Who Can Prove He Cheated on Estranged Wife Falynn Guobadia

Simon Guobadia is putting his money where his mouth is. Three days after Porsha Williams and Simon — the estranged husband of Williams' Real Housewives of Atlanta costar Falynn Guobadia — announced their engagement, he took to Instagram to offer a sum of money to "anyone [who] can show credible receipts that I cheated on my ex-wife between 6/14/2019 (date of marriage) and 1/15/2021 (date of initial divorce filing)."
TV ShowsHello Magazine

Christina Anstead welcomes unexpected bedroom guest

Christina Anstead has her hands full with three children, an ongoing divorce and two TV shows, and yet she still has time for one very special bedroom guest. Over the weekend, the Flip or Flop star took to her Instagram Stories and posted a photo of her controversial companion who took pride of place in her bed!
RelationshipsLebanon Democrat

Seal: Heidi Klum and I have never had co-parenting teamwork

Seal claims he and Heidi Klum have “never had teamwork” when it comes to co-parenting. The 58-year-old singer has four children – Leni, 17, Henry, 15, Johan, 14, and Lou, 11 – with his ex-wife Heidi, and has said that while co-parenting can work wonders when the parents are on the same page, he claims he and Heidi have never been able to work together.
CelebritiesTalking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Porsha Williams On Mother’s Day

Lawd, so the Bravo reality star, 39 Porsha Williams announced on Mother’s Day that she was “crazy in love” with a new guy named Simon Guobadia. They supposedly started dating a month ago from what she posted on her Instagram page. That name might ring a bell because yes this is the same man that is married to Falynn who is also on The Real Housewives of Atlanta as a castmate, my head hurts! Simon filed from divorce from Falynn in January 2021. Their marriage has not yet been finalized but he and his ex Falynn have reached a settlement. He was also previously married to my friend and yoga instructor Marsha…gulp!