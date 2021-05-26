Local development company pays $1.3M+ for WeHo building
An entity affiliated with Nashville-based CA South Development has paid $1,325,000 for a Wedgewood-Houston building. As the Post reported earlier this year, CA South CEO Meg Espstein intends to move the company by year's end to the industrial building, located at 1219 Fourth Ave. S. The seller was R. Royce Richey, who paid $65,000 for the property in 1978, according to Metro records. Richey founded Richey Capacitor Inc., a manufacturer of aluminum electrolytic capacitors, in 1965.www.nashvillepost.com