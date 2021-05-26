HCA partners with Google Cloud on analytics capabilities

HCA Healthcare has landed a multi-year partnership with Google Cloud to develop new analytical capabilities for its clinical and operational teams. Google Cloud will use data from HCA Healthcare’s 32 million annual patient encounters across 47,000 physicians to build out a data platform that will add an extra layer of intelligence to the hospital giant’s patient care and back-end efficiencies. All patient records will be de-identified and compliant with HIPPA guidelines prior to being released to Google data scientists, HCA Chief Medical Officer Jonathon Perlin told the Wall Street Journal.