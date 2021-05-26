HBO Max to Launch in Latin America at $3-$6 Per Month With Live Sports, Theatrical Window for Warner Movies

newsbreak-logo
By John Hopewell
Laredo Morning Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBowing on June 29 in 39 territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, the launch will mark the WarnerMedia’s streaming service’s first major international bow. Pricing in Latin America will be “aggressively” low when compared to the U.S., starting at just $3 a month, and averaging $3 to $6, Luis Durán, HBO Max Latin America general manager said at the launch presentation.

