HBO Max to Launch in Latin America at $3-$6 Per Month With Live Sports, Theatrical Window for Warner Movies

The past year and a half have been filled with countless instances of uncertainty in the entertainment world, as the COVID-19 pandemic introduced new snags to a lot of industries. This included the theatrical movie market, with social distancing guidelines preventing blockbusters from being shown in a traditional manner. Many studios have delayed or reworked their release strategies because of that — including Warner Bros., which made headlines last year with the decision to release its entire 2021 film slate both in movie theaters and on HBO Max. According to a new report, the studio's upcoming reboot of Dune could no longer be part of that deal. The new report indicates that Warner Bros. will be using Dune as a test study for its new theatrical window plan, with the film screening exclusively in theaters in October first, before being released on HBO Max at a later date. This comes just hours after WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, who spearheaded the HBO Max deal, announced that he would be exiting the company following its merger with Discovery.