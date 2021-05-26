What to expect from Christian Little’s SEC tourney debut
The Vanderbilt baseball team has a number of experienced arms to turn to in its SEC Tournament opener on Wednesday night. In fact, the No. 4 seeded Commodores boast the best 1-2 pitching punch in college baseball. But they are instead handing the ball to 17-year-old freshman Christian Little, who graduated high school a year early to come to Vanderbilt to play in situations exactly like the one he finds himself in Wednesday night.www.nashvillepost.com