What to expect from Christian Little’s SEC tourney debut

By Michael Gallagher
Nashville Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vanderbilt baseball team has a number of experienced arms to turn to in its SEC Tournament opener on Wednesday night. In fact, the No. 4 seeded Commodores boast the best 1-2 pitching punch in college baseball. But they are instead handing the ball to 17-year-old freshman Christian Little, who graduated high school a year early to come to Vanderbilt to play in situations exactly like the one he finds himself in Wednesday night.

