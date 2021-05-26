newsbreak-logo
Public Health

Tokyo Olympics plans are 'dangerous,' Osterholm says

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublic health expert Michael Osterholm tells CNN's John Berman that the current Covid-19 safety approach for the Tokyo Olympics is "dangerous" if many of the plans don't change.

Michael Osterholm
John Berman
#Covid 19#Cnn
Asia
Health
Public Health
Tokyo, JP
Coronavirus
Tokyo Olympics
Sports
Violent CrimesFox 59

Tokyo Olympics moving forward

California teacher makes instruments out of cigar boxes. New guidelines announced for cruise ship passengers. North Split Reconstruction impacting local streets. Cybersecurity executive order issued in waker of pipeline disaster. Replenishing America's fuel supply. Child tax credit payments. IRS issuing refunds on unemployment insurance taxes. Tax Day deadline is today!
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Tokyo Olympics will go ahead ‘safely and securely’, says Sebastian Coe

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe remains confident the Tokyo 2020 Olympics can be held “safely and securely” despite mounting calls for the Games to be cancelled. Japan is currently is in a state of emergency as it battles a fourth wave of coronavirus with experts warning of increasing pressure on the country’s healthcare system. Japan reported 6,359 daily cases on Sunday 16 May and its current death toll sits just below 11,500. That figure is lower than other nations, however, the government is facing criticism over the pace of its vaccine rollout. A poll conducted by Asahi Shimbun last weekend...
ProteststheScore

Protestors in Tokyo rally for cancellation of Olympics

Japanese citizens continue to push back against the Tokyo Olympics. With the Summer Games set to begin in just over two months, protestors took to the streets in Tokyo on Monday to rally for the cancellation of the event. The protests come amid a recent survey conducted in Japan that...
Healthkunc.org

Cancel The Olympics, Says Tokyo Doctors Association

With much of Japan in a renewed state of emergency due to a spike in coronavirus infections, a group representing some 6,000 primary care physicians in Tokyo has called for the Summer Games to be canceled. In an open letter to Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga published Monday on its...
Sportsshepherdgazette.com

Tokyo Olympics On Schedule, Says IOC Chief Thomas Bach Regardless of Japanese Opposition

The IOC chief Thomas Bach said everyone has to make some sacrifices to fulfill their Olympic dreams.© AFP. International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach on Saturday asserted that the Tokyo Olympics will go on as scheduled despite opposition from the majority of Japanese population amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic.The IOC president said hosting the Olympics, already postponed by a year in 2020 due to the unprecedented health crisis, will send a strong message that there is still “light at the end of the tunnel.” Bach made the statement during his address at the 47th International Hockey Federation (FIH) Congress held virtually.
Worldhot96.com

Olympics-IOC now in ‘delivery mode’ for Tokyo Games, says Team GB head

LONDON (Reuters) – Olympic organisers are fully focused on delivering the Tokyo Games and there is no internal debate on whether they will happen, Team GB Chef de Mission Mark England said on Monday. England sits on an IOC National Olympic Committee working group that met virtually on Wednesday, Thursday...
Tokyo Olympicsasahi.com

Survey: 83% against holding Tokyo Olympics this summer

A total of 83 percent of voters said the Tokyo Olympics should be postponed or scrapped, while the ratio of those who want the event held this summer has halved, an Asahi Shimbun survey showed. Specifically, 43 percent in the nationwide survey conducted by phone on May 15 and 16...
Public Healthshepherdgazette.com

Most At Tokyo Olympic Village To Be Vaccinated By Video games, Says IOC Chief Thomas Bach

Thomas Bach said IOC is eyeing to vaccinate over 80 percent of residents at Olympic village by the games.© AFP. At least three-quarters of athletes and team members staying at Tokyo’s Olympic village will be vaccinated by the Games, International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach announced Wednesday. “At this moment, already as many as 75 percent of the residents of the Olympic village are already vaccinated or have secured vaccination in time before the Olympic Games,” he said at a meeting of Olympic officials. “But our efforts do not stop there. We have good reasons to believe that this figure will be well above 80 percent,” he added, speaking at a coordination commission meeting of Olympic and Japanese officials.
Sportstrtworld.com

Tokyo organisers say Olympics are 'safe' despite public opinion

The IOC has wrapped up its final planning sessions with Tokyo Olympic organisers, just two months before the games are to open. Much of the focus is on persuading a skeptical public and medical community that the games should go ahead. “We have much to do over the next three...
Worldkfgo.com

Olympics-‘Absurd’ to stage Tokyo Games, says professor of public health

LONDON (Reuters) – A professor of public health and adviser to the New Zealand government said on Tuesday there was no justification for holding the Tokyo Olympics during a pandemic, and to go ahead would be ‘absurd’ and cost lives. Otago University professor Michael Baker, who specialises in epidemiology and...
Worlddailyhive.com

Top Canadian doctor says vaccines can mitigate COVID-19 risk at Tokyo Olympics

A group of Japanese doctors has warned that hosting the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer could lead to COVID-19 spread, but one of Canada’s top physicians says mitigation measures including vaccination can make the risk manageable. The Japan Doctors Union worries that people arriving in Tokyo from more than...
Travelillinoisnewstoday.com

Japan says US travel warnings won’t hurt the Tokyo Olympics | WGN Radio 720

The Japanese government will soon deny the US warning to avoid traveling to Japan on Tuesday, affecting Olympic athletes who want to compete in the postponed Tokyo Games. US officials have cited a surge in coronavirus cases in Japan caused by viral variants that may be dangerous even to vaccinated people. They didn’t ban Americans from visiting Japan, but warnings could affect premiums and whether Olympic athletes and other participants decide to participate in the game on July 23. There is.