Baltimore, MD

Scott Announces $9.6 Million Funding For Housing Upgrades To Benefit Seniors

By WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore
wypr.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced more than $9.6 million in funding Wednesday to continue the city’s Housing Upgrades to Benefit Seniors (HUBS). The program, created in 2015, provides home repairs and wraparound services to senior homeowners. Scott said the funding for HUBS will support the health and well-being of seniors...

www.wypr.org
