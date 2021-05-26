Eagles' Rodney McLeod: Targeting Week 1

OTA’s are back with a majority of the team participating, the biggest exception being Danielle Hunter who missed last year with a neck injury and reportedly wants his contract redone. Although the Vikings (and myself) want Hunter at OTA’s and training camp if this drags out long enough, I’m one of those people who will almost always side with the player. It’s a short career, these young men need to maximize their earnings while they can because one bad play and their career is over. I saw a tweet yesterday and of course can’t find it now but someone with a blue check on Twitter tweeted that the salary cap next year is expected to rise up to 20M dollars from this year. Feel free to disagree with any football take I throw up here, but if you resort to personal attacks I’ll ban you without a second thought. Meanwhile, we’ll carry on with our news and links open thread full of crockpot recipes, nap strategies and beer recommendations; drop by for some fan wisdom, snark and it’s Thursday, one more day until it’s weekend eve and time to plan the beer and meat menu for the weekend.