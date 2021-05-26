newsbreak-logo
Eagles' Rodney McLeod: Targeting Week 1

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

McLeod (knee) said Wednesday that his goal is to be ready for Week 1, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. McLeod is recovering from an ACL tear suffered back in December, so retaking the field by Week 1 will rely upon his avoiding any setbacks. The safety had 66 tackles, seven pass breakups and a pick-six in 13 games last season.

Philadelphia Eagles starter makes bold proclamation about 2021

