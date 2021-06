MIDDLEFIELD — A candlelight vigil on the Town Green Tuesday honored the memory of George Floyd a year after his death. “Because it is an issue that is ongoing, we want to make sure that the attention is brought to it,” said Patrick Holden, Middlefield-Durham Racial Justice Team leader and the vigil organizer. “We, as a group, don't want to fade away and just become a little footnote as it has happened in the past.”