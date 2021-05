PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – With the potential to return next week, Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes now has three rehab starts in AAA, hitting .333. “He’s progressing nicely,” said Pirates manager Derek Shelton on Wednesday. “I think we are at the point now of getting him in baseball shape so when he comes back he can play. Making sure his legs aren’t heavy. Making sure his back is not heavy. His core is ok.”