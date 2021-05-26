The Incredible Connection Between The Sopranos And Goodfellas

It’s been more than two decades since we first met the Sopranos — your regular, degular suburban Jersey family — and our love hasn’t changed one bit. While Tony Soprano may not have been an upstanding citizen, he was certainly lovable and easy to empathize with for many viewers. Why? Because, at the end of the day, he was a husband, father, and son who cared about protecting and providing for his big, Italian family. Albeit in very illegal and violent ways. Mob movies and family dramedies have been done a million times over and The Sopranos wasn’t the first and certainly won’t be the last. But, there was just something so endearing about the unique struggles each Soprano faced that it was impossible not to end up entirely enthralled. We can’t make you binge-watch all six seasons of the award-winning HBO series, though you certainly should. We can, however, remind you of just how beautifully written it was by reliving some of our favorite quotes. Grab a drink and dive in.