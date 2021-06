Communities of color, working families, and low-income families across Massachusetts are facing the brunt of the high cost of child care in conjunction with the effects of the pandemic. Before COVID-19, to receive assistance in the form of a child care voucher, low-income parents had to have a job or be in an education or training program. Due to a new pandemic-era policy by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, parents can get a child care voucher for up to 6 months while they look for a job, pursue an education or training.