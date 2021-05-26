newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

At least 2 Exxon board members lose seats in climate fight

By CATHY BUSSEWITZ
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42NuEZ_0aCNVZWg00

NEW YORK — (AP) — Exxon Mobil’s shareholders have voted to replace at least two of the company's 12 board members with directors who are seen as better suited to fight climate change, bolster Exxon’s finances and guide it through a transition to cleaner energy.

The results, which Exxon called preliminary, were announced by the company after its annual shareholder meeting Wednesday. Exxon said that because of the complexities of the voting process, inspectors might not be able to certify final voting results for “some period of time.” It was unclear whether one additional board member was also unseated in the shareholder vote.

Regardless of the final tally, the outcome represents a setback for Exxon's leadership. It coincides with growing pressure on publicly traded companies to more urgently revamp their businesses to address what critics see as a intensifying global crisis.

On Wednesday, a Dutch court ordered Royal Dutch Shell to cut its carbon emissions by a net 45% by 2030 compared with 2019 levels in a landmark case brought by climate activism groups. The court ruled that the energy giant had a duty to reduce emissions and that its current reduction plans were insufficient.

The dissident slate of Exxon directors was proposed by a hedge fund called Engine No. 1, which asserted that the company's current board was ill-equipped to handle the transformations that are reshaping the energy sector.

The alternative directors put forward by the hedge fund were also backed by many of the nation's most powerful institutional investors. The vote reflected a broader push among consumers, investors and government leaders to pivot away from fossil fuels and invest in a future in which energy needs are increasingly met with renewable sources.

While the votes were being tallied, Exxon paused the shareholder meeting to allow people more time to vote. Anne Simpson, a managing director at the California Public Employees’ Retirement System, known as CalPERS and one of the institutional investors that backed the alternative slate of directors, called that move “highly unusual.”

Nevertheless, it was a “day of reckoning” for Exxon and for investors, Simpson said.

On the hot-button issue of climate change, she said, “investors are moving from talk to action, and it’s also going to reverberate around board rooms internationally."

In addition to CalPERS, which is America’s largest pension fund, other major institutional investors that joined the challenge to Exxon's leadership included the New York State Common Retirement Fund and the California State Teachers’ Retirement System, known as CalSTRS.

“It’s a historic vote that represents a tipping point for companies that are unprepared for the global energy transition,” said Aeisha Mastagni, a portfolio manager at CalSTRS.

The investors who backed the alternative group of board members had complained that compared with some other oil giants, Exxon has failed to commit itself sufficiently to cleaner energy, from wind, solar or other sources.

Companies sometimes work with dissident shareholders to accept suggested changes to boards. Exxon, though, had resisted the challenge. It argued that it was already committed to addressing the climate crisis, with plans to add new board members, including one with expertise in climate change. It has also highlighted its plan, still in the early stages, to use the Houston Ship Channel to capture and store carbon dioxide offshore.

The company also said it was satisfied with its existing directors.

“Our current board of directors is among the strongest in the corporate world,” said Darren Woods, chairman and CEO of Exxon, adding that the board provided exceptional guidance during a particularly tough period for the industry.

Among other problems, oil companies have struggled since the viral pandemic significantly reduced demand for fuel. Exxon lost $22 billion in 2020 and reported its largest-ever losses in the fourth quarter.

During Wednesday's shareholder meeting, Charlie Penner, head of active engagement for Engine No. 1, asserted that “no matter the outcome of today’s vote, this is a board that needs to look in the mirror.”

The two candidates whom Exxon said shareholders elected from the Engine No. 1 slate were Gregory Goff, a former CEO of Andeavor, a petroleum refining and marketing company formerly known as Tesoro; and Kaisa Hietala, a former executive vice president of renewable products at Neste. In that position, Hietala was credited with boosting the company’s renewable diesel and jet fuel offerings.

Exxon said it had not yet determined whether a third dissident board candidate put forward by Engine No. 1, Alexander Karsner, had also been elected. Karsner, a senior strategist at X, Alphabet Inc.’s innovation lab, has been an investor in energy infrastructure and clean-technology startups.

In addition to choosing the two dissident board members, shareholders elected eight current members of Exxon’s board. Just who would fill the remaining two seats on the board was too close to call, Exxon said. Vying for those two seats were four people nominated by Exxon and one who was nominated by Engine No. 1.

Exxon did not say when the final results would be released.

Across the economy, climate-related initiatives are gaining momentum in corporate board rooms. At least 25 climate-related shareholder proposals made it onto shareholder ballots this year. Those that had been voted on before the Exxon vote received support from 59% of shareholders on average, according to Institutional Shareholder Services.

That is up substantially from 2015, when Glass Lewis, a firm that advises institutional investors, reviewed 14 shareholder proposals that sought additional disclosures on climate-related issues, such as the financial risks posed by a changing climate or by climate-related regulations. None of them succeeded.

In 2017, there were 21 such shareholder proposals that went to a vote; three received over 50% approval, Glass Lewis said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
30K+
Followers
51K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Companies#Board Of Directors#Global Climate Change#Corporate Leaders#Board Members#Global Emissions#Ap#Exxon Mobil#Dutch#Royal Dutch Shell#Calpers#Calstrs#Engine No 1#Andeavor#Tesoro#Neste#X Alphabet Inc#Alphabet Inc#Associated Press#Exxon Directors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Energy Industryfinance-commerce.com

Forcing change will be hard for Exxon activists

The growing urgency to address climate change and concerns about the financial performance of Exxon Mobil aligned this week to help activist investors place two directors on the company’s board. But it is not clear if the activists can deliver on their dual goals — reducing the emissions that are...
Posted by
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: Engine No. 1’s big win over Exxon shows activist hedge funds joining fight against climate change

One of the most expensive Wall Street shareholder battles on record could signal a big shift in how hedge funds and other investors view sustainability. Exxon Mobil Corp. has been fending off a so-called proxy fight from a hedge fund known as Engine No. 1, which blames the energy giant’s poor performance in recent years […] The post Commentary: Engine No. 1’s big win over Exxon shows activist hedge funds joining fight against climate change appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Energy IndustryWDEZ 101.9 FM

BlackRock goes against BP board in climate resolution vote

LONDON (Reuters) -The world’s biggest asset manager and top BP investor BlackRock said on Friday it had backed a shareholder resolution calling for faster climate action which the energy company’s board opposed. BlackRock’s vote at BP’s annual general meeting earlier this month points to growing pressure on both major oil...
Energy IndustryCleanTechnica

A Day Of Superlatives For Climate Advocates & Big Oil

Outlets and analysts used a variety of words and phrases to describe developments in the oil and gas sector yesterday, but the consensus was clear: rebel shareholders won breakthrough victories over Exxon and Chevron while a Dutch court wrecked Shell. (Some outlets were even more succinct.) All told, it was a breakthrough, no good, very bad, watershed day of reckoning for Big Oil and Gas. The shareholder wins over Exxon and Chevron show the increasing power of investment managers to force businesses and CEOs to pursue environmental and social goals, and the Dutch court’s decision could set a new precedent that oil companies must dramatically change in order to meet Paris Agreement pledges.
IndustryInvestmentNews

Shareholder victory over Exxon emboldens ESG supporters

The rejection of Exxon Mobil Corp.’s management team marks one of the most significant victories for shareholders who have been pushing for drastic action on climate change. The movement to transform Exxon’s board of directors was led by a previously little-known hedge fund called Engine No. 1, which has just a 0.02% stake in Exxon and no history of activism in oil and gas. The firm gained at least two board seats at Exxon’s annual shareholder meeting Wednesday and promised to push the crude driller to diversify beyond oil. Engine No. 1 was backed by two of the largest U.S. pension funds and some of the world’s biggest asset management firms, including BlackRock Inc.
IndustryValueWalk

Engine No. 1’s Victory Over Exxon Mobil

It’s fair to say that Engine No. 1’s victory over Exxon Mobil this week is completely unprecedented. It’s also much more than that. At the time of writing, at least two of the activist’s four nominees were forecast to win election to the board, while the fate of one other and four management nominees were too close to call. Investors also voted for two shareholder proposals on lobbying. That haul, plus Exxon’s scramble for extra votes by calling a recess during the annual meeting and the still-uncertain final tallies that show lessons over the poor state of the “proxy plumbing” have not been learned, is already extraordinary.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Analyst Says New Exxon Director Is No Radical

(Bloomberg) -- Before Greg Goff was elected as a dissident director to Exxon Mobil Corp.’s board, the oil company called him “unqualified.” Yet it’s hard to find many people who would agree with that assessment, least of all the man himself. “I am the best oil executive in the world,”...
Energy IndustryScience Friday

Big Oil Reckons With Climate Change

Depending on your perspective, Wednesday was a bad day to be an oil company, or a good day to be a climate activist. Three major oil companies had climate change pushed higher on their agendas: Shell was ordered by a Dutch court to cut its greenhouse gas emissions 45% by 2030; Chevron was told by its shareholders to reduce not just its emissions from oil production, but also those of its customers; and at Exxon’s annual shareholder meeting, a small advocacy firm managed to score two, and possibly three, spots on its board of directors.
EconomyUS News and World Report

New Hedge Funds Bask in Exxon's Climate Spotlight

(Reuters) -The successful board challenge against Exxon Mobil Corp casts a spotlight on two recently launched sustainability-focused investment firms that took opposite sides in the high-stakes battle: Engine No. 1 and Inclusive Capital Partners. Engine No. 1 set the spark in January by formally nominating four directors to Exxon's board,...
worldoil.com

Chevron shareholders challenge C-suite by backing climate proposal

(Bloomberg) --Chevron shareholders voted for a proposal to reduce emissions from the company’s customers, the latest sign that oil titans are coming under increasing pressure to address environmental concerns. According to a preliminary tally, 61% of investors backed the proposal at the company’s annual investor meeting on Wednesday, rebuffing the...
Businessmorningstar.com

Activist Wins Two Exxon Board Seats

Two of activist Engine No. 1’s four Exxon (XOM) board nominees won shareholder backing on May 26. Including those two, eight board members were elected, while the outcome for five nominees, including the activist’s third candidate, was yet to be determined. Engine No. 1’s fourth nominee was not elected. Even if only two of its candidates are elected in the end, it marks a victory for Engine No. 1.
Economymorningstar.com

The Battle at Exxon Was About More Than Board Seats

It’s very rare that corporate proxy elections make front-page news, but the shareholder vote at Exxon (XOM) this week was a notable exception, and for good reason. Against the recommendation of Exxon’s own executives, two candidates were elected to the energy giant’s board on the pledge that they will push the company away from a business model focused on climate-damaging fossil fuel, and toward a greater focus on renewable energy.
Industrybloomberglaw.com

Engine No. 1’s Exxon Win Provides Boost for ESG Advocates (1)

New York and California pension funds backed activist investor. ’s management team marks one of the most significant victories for shareholders who have been pushing for drastic action on climate change. The movement to transform Exxon’s board of directors was led by a previously little-known hedge fund called Engine No....