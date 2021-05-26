Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Weakening Wednesday – Markets Drift Into the Holiday Weekend

By clarisezoleta
Posted by 
Phil's Stock World
Phil's Stock World
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LvwYq_0aCNVPhQ00

We started the month at 4,200 on the S&P 500 (see "Testy Tuesday – S&P 4,200 (again)" for the technical perspective) and this morning we're at 4,196 and the Dow is 1% higher and the Nasdaq is 2.5% lower and the Russell is 4% lower as earnings have, overall, been good but not great and, as I mentioned last week, economic surprises have been mostly to the downside recently. None of this matters at the moment because no one is trading this week with daily volume on the SPY barely 50M, roughly half the normal level (and most of that is automatic pension trading).

There's not a whole lot to do in a week like this and people are simply not into working as it's the first 3-day weekend in more than a year when we can kind of, sort of go out as if everything is normal. Normal enough, in fact, that Fast and Furious #9 made $162M last weekend in foreign markets (it doesn't open here until late June) so that's going to be a blockbuster – the first one in a very long time. IMAX was one of our pandemic picks and we got out when they spiked over $20 in March simply because we had already made 90% of our intended profits and there was still a risk of another virus wave but 40% of the US is now vaccinated and $135M of F9s money was made in China, which is IMAX's #1 foreign market, so I'd say this company is back on track going forward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jCQcS_0aCNVPhQ00

At $21.61, IMAX has a $1.28Bn market cap and, pre-pandemic, they were making $50M but they lost $144M last year and this year is likely to be a small loss as well but by 2022, they should be showing the growth that comes from new theater installations that were made duringt he shut-down and, of course, movie releases will be back on track as well. We don't expect a huge move up but we expect steady, long-term growth, which makes it a good candidate for our Butterfly Portfolio as follows:

  • Sell 10 IMAX 2023 $20 puts for $4 ($4,000)
  • Buy 20 IMAX 2023 $20 calls for $5.75 ($11,500)
  • Sell 15 IMAX 2023 $27 calls for $3.20 ($4,800)
  • Sell 10 IMAX July $22 calls for $1.20 ($1,200)
  • Sell 5 IMAX July $21 puts for $1 ($500)

That's net $1,000 on the $14,000 spread so we have $13,000 (1,300%) upside potential if IMAX is over $27 in Jan, 2023 but the real play here is that Jan 2023 expiration is 604 days away and we've sold $1,700 in premium over 51 days so 10 sales like that would yield $17,000 ON TOP OF the long position.

The base position is the 2023 $20/27 spread that is 3/4 covered and we sold the short puts as we REALLY don't mind owning 1,000 shares of IMAX at $20. After that, we begin "renting out" our position by selling puts and calls and we can sell 10 puts and 5 calls because our long spread has 5 extra longs so the harm to us, should IMAX take off, it no more than the 5 extra short calls and the puts and calls can't both be in the money at the same time. We're not worried about IMAX going up as we have $13,000 coming to us if it does well, which would cover 500 $22 calls all the way to $48. To the downside, our risk increases to owning 1,500 shares eventually – but there are many rolls in our future before that happens and we always play IMAX when it's down so, at $10, we're very likely to double down to average 3,000 at about $15 – that's a worst-case we would be pretty happy with!

Misunderstood stocks like IMAX are fun to play. Traders tend to move the stock up and down violently based on the latest box office which is, of course, not under IMAX's control. Meanwhile, they just keep installing more and more theaters and now they are installing home/yacht theaters at $400,000 a pop - selling 100 of those a year would add 10% to revenues and the full roll-out was delayed by Covid but the company expects to move forward later this year.

Ford (F) is another misunderstood company which, unlike Tesla (TSLA), makes a lot of money selling lots of cars. In a normal year, F makes about $5Bn but last year they lost $1.2Bn and this year they expect to make $4Bn but, at $12.81, you can buy the whole company for $51Bn and we already have a big position on F in our Butterfly Portfolio but we closed it out in our Dividend Portfolio so, for that one, let's:

Sell 20 F 2023 $12 puts for $2.15 ($4,300)

Here's we're promising to buy 2,000 shares of F for net $9.85, which is 23% below the current price. We KNOW we'd love to own F for that price and, if not, we're happy to keep the $4,300.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nji9h_0aCNVPhQ00

Ford is making some major electric vehicle announcements today so, for our Future is Now Portfolio, we can add the following play on F:

  • Sell 20 F 2023 $12 puts for $2.15 ($4,300)
  • Buy 30 F 2023 $10 calls for $4.40 ($13,200)
  • Sell 30 F 2023 $15 calls for $2.10 ($6,300)

That's net $2,600 on the $15,000 spread so we've got $12,400 (476%) of upside potential and we're half in the money to start.

See, we're still finding some nice bargains – even in this toppy market.

Phil's Stock World

Phil's Stock World

19
Followers
128
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Phil's Stock World

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imax#Traders#Stock Trading#S P 500#Money Markets#Dow#Russell#Imax#Tsla#Foreign Markets#Earnings#Economic Surprises#This Week#Market Cap#Normal#Daily Volume#July#Time#Home Yacht Theaters#March
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Tesla
Country
China
Related
StocksStreet.Com

Trading the Meme Stocks: ContextLogic (WISH)

Meme stocks seemingly have taken over the entire stock market. If you don't believe that perhaps you'd agree that at the very least they have become main talking points. Each day we’re seeing more and more stocks join the list. What started off as a short-squeeze play on GameStop (GME) - Get Report and AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report a few months ago has morphed into a whole new ballgame.
StocksDailyFx

Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook in Limbo

S&P 500 beginning to wedge up against significant levels. Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook in Limbo. It’s been difficult getting a handle on stocks as momentum is lacking and big levels are coming into play. The S&P 500 is stuck up against record highs while the March 2020 trend-line continues to close in as support.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Appian Stock Was Climbing Today

Shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) were gaining Tuesday even though there was no company-specific news out regarding the cloud-based provider of low-code software. Instead, the stock seemed to be benefiting from talk about short squeezes among retail investors on Reddit's WallStreetBets and other forums. As of 2:34 p.m. EDT, the stock...
StocksTimes Daily

Stock indexes open mostly higher; 'meme' stocks swing again

Stocks are opening mostly higher on Wall Street as gains for Big Tech companies offset weakness in banks and other parts of the market. The S&P 500 edged up 0.1% in the early going Wednesday. The Nasdaq climbed 0.4%. Clover Health, one of the latest stocks to become hyped on social media, jumped another 18% while another one, AMC Entertainment, sank 11%. GameStop, the original “meme” stock to be championed by hordes of online investors, reports its latest earnings after the closing bell. Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.47% from 1.52% a day earlier.
Fayette County, OHRecord-Herald

Wednesday market vendor lineup

Local produce dominates the vendor lineup this week at the Wednesday afternoon Fayette County Farmers Market. This venue, located in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue in Washington C.H., runs from 3 to 6 p.m. and is without any market-sponsored electronic processing and is therefore a cash-only market. The...
StocksZacks.com

Find 'Strong Buy' Stocks with this Screener

The Nasdaq continued to march higher to start the week, up 0.30% on Tuesday after it popped 0.50% Monday. The strength follows a 1.5% climb last Friday as bullish investors continue to push the tech-heavy index above its 50-day moving average seemingly every time there is a pullback, and it's back within 2% of its records.
Stockspulse2.com

TSLA Stock Price: $1,000 Target By Wedbush

The shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) have received a $1,000 price target By Wedbush. These are the details. The shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) have received a $1,000 price target By Wedbush. And Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives assigned the company an “Outperform” rating. Ives noted that there is...
Stocksfidelity.com

US STOCKS-S&P closes nominally lower as investors wait for a catalyst

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Biogen surges after FDA approves Alzheimer's drug. * Indexes: Dow down 0.36%, S&P off 0.08%, Nasdaq up 0.49% (Updates with prices) By. Stephen Culp. NEW YORK. ,. June...
StocksStreet.Com

Freeport-McMoran Investors Should Ride the Current

Our last review of Freeport-McMoRan ( FCX) was Feb. 22 when we wrote that "Even though there is a fair amount of talk about a new commodity 'super cycle' on the internet, I think money management and trade management is always a good idea. Traders who are long FCX have made nice profits in a short period of time. Take some profits. Raise sell stops to $31 and raise your price target on the balance of your position to $55. A decent pullback will probably be a buying opportunity."
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Trading the S&P 500 at Its Highs - Where to From Here?

We’ve been stuck in a strange trading environment for a while now. Although the S&P 500 continues to grind higher, it hasn’t been an easy trade. The move higher has been slow with bear markets in high-growth tech stocks and cryptocurrencies. Metals, consumer staples, financials and industrials have done well, as have value stocks.
StocksInvestorPlace

Midday Market Update: The 10 Biggest Gainers Today

Monday’s already halfway over and that means it’s time for a midday market update. We’re seeing lots of movement from meme stocks today as Reddit sends share prices soaring with a massive rally. But before we get too far into that, let’s stop and look at what stocks were doing...
StocksBloomberg

Europe Stocks Rise as Futures Drift; Oil Advances: Markets Wrap

European stocks rose while U.S. equity futures drifted on Wednesday as the tussle between economic optimism and inflation concern continues to play out in markets. The dollar ticked up. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed 0.3%, with energy shares getting a boost from surging commodities prices. Contracts on the S&P...
StocksPosted by
Phil's Stock World

Terrific Tuesday – Jumping Higher in June

Not for any particular reason other than the post-holiday volume is very low and it's easy to manipulate the market so why not set a new high to open the new month? The Dow is almost at 35,000, S&P 4,225, Nasdaq 13,750 and Russell 2,300 and both the Russell and the Nasdaq are 50-points off their Spring highs still but it's a very impressive start nonetheless.
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks End Higher Ahead of Long Holiday Weekend

The handful of investors that stuck around today ahead of the long holiday weekend (U.S. stock markets will be closed Monday for Memorial Day) weren't fazed by the latest sign of rising inflation. "The Fed's favorite inflation indicator – the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index – just put in...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

Bitcoin Forecast: Building a Base into Holiday Weekend

If we can break above the $40,000 level, then the market could go higher, perhaps reaching towards the 50 day EMA. It is worth noting that the last couple of days have been rather quiet for Bitcoin, which of course is a good sign due to the fact that we had seen quite a bit of selling pressure, and now it looks like the market is finally trying to calm down enough to “test the waters.”
StocksThe Independent

Markets continue subdued streak ahead of bank holiday weekend

Shares in London continued their unremarkable performance of the last four days on Friday as the city’s top index finished close to last week’s final figure. The FTSE 100 ended the day at 7,022.61 points, just marginally ahead of the 7,018 that the index was at a week earlier. The...