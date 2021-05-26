newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Lawmaker loses chairman job after dispute with House speaker

By MELINDA DESLATTE
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — House Speaker Clay Schexnayder ousted his education committee chairman Wednesday, after Rep. Ray Garofalo repeatedly bucked the speaker’s wishes in a simmering Republican intraparty feud that began with a bill about how to teach racism in schools.

Schexnayder announced his decision in a statement, hours after Garofalo sought to chair the House Education Committee he’d been asked to temporarily abandon. But this time, Schexnayder yanked Garofalo from the leadership job permanently.

“It is our duty to continually prioritize the needs of our state over and above the needs or desires of any one individual. With this in mind and with careful consideration, I have decided to remove Rep. Ray Garofalo as the chairman,” Schexnayder, from Gonzales, said in his first public comments about the dispute.

Rep. Mark Wright, the Covington Republican who has been vice chairman of the committee, will serve as chairman for the rest of session.

Schexnayder cited Garofalo’s “refusal to mitigate the ongoing situation.”

“With very little time left in this legislative session, it is vital for the House, as a body, to do its job and stay focused on the goal at hand — to deliver for the people of the state,” Schexnayder said.

The disagreement stems from Garofalo’s decision to move ahead with a bill that seeks to put limits on classroom discussions about racism. The proposal sparked weeks of racial tensions in the House and has worsened fractures among Republicans.

Last week, Garofalo, of St. Bernard Parish, said he was removed as education committee chairman. But the House’s second-ranking Republican, Rep. Tanner Magee, said Garofalo was only asked to temporarily step down from the chairmanship for the rest of the legislative session, not for the full term.

Since then, Schexnayder hadn’t filed any paperwork to remove Garofalo as chairman, so Garofalo decided to chair Wednesday’s hearing. But he said Schexnayder disagreed. Most committee members didn’t show up, and the full agenda was scrapped.

Garofalo said Schexnayder told him Wednesday morning before the hearing: “If you go up there, I’m going to have you removed from the building or I’m going to cancel the meeting.” Garofalo waited 45 minutes for enough committee members to show up to vote on bills but had to jettison the meeting when it became clear lawmakers weren’t arriving.

“It’s ridiculous,” Garofalo said. “I get the politics. But don’t make me a chairman in name only.”

The Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus, which helped Schexnayder obtain the speaker’s job, had called for Garofalo’s ejection from the chairman’s job in late April and had been withholding support for a tax overhaul sought by Schexnayder and other legislative leaders. With Garofalo apparently sidelined last week, the tax measures won bipartisan support.

Black lawmakers were upset with Garofalo’s legislation aimed at blocking the teaching of critical race theory, an examination of the ways in which race and racism have influenced politics, culture, government systems and laws.

The bill — similar to measures proposed by Republican lawmakers in numerous states — remains stalled in committee. It would prohibit teaching in public schools or colleges that either the United States or Louisiana is “systematically racist or sexist,” and forbid giving students or employees information that “promotes divisive concepts.”

Lawmakers said Schexnayder asked Garofalo not to push ahead with the bill, but Garofalo held an hourslong hearing anyway, in which he referenced the “good” of slavery. Since then, Garofalo has doubled down on defending the legislation, and state Republican Party leaders have rallied to his cause.

The comments about slavery came in an exchange with New Orleans Republican Rep. Stephanie Hilferty, who asked Garofalo to explain how the measure would work practically in a classroom.

“If you’re having a discussion on whatever the case may be, on slavery, then you can talk about everything having to do with slavery: the good, the bad, the ugly,” Garofalo said.

Hilferty interrupted him: “There’s no good to slavery, though.”

Garofalo quickly replied: “You’re right. I didn’t mean to imply that. And I don’t believe that.”

But after the Black Caucus sought Garofalo’s ouster as chairman, Garofalo refused to apologize for the statements. Magee has said Garofalo is trying to position himself as “martyr” and refuses to work collaboratively with Schexnayder.

___

Follow Melinda Deslatte on Twitter at http://twitter.com/melindadeslatte.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

466K+
Followers
238K+
Post
218M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Chairman#House Speaker#Republican Committee#Republican Lawmakers#Republican Party Politics#Lawmaker#Ap#Republicans#St Bernard Parish#The Black Caucus#Twitter#Covington Republican#Vice Chairman#Rep Mark Wright#Rep Ray Garofalo#Rep Tanner Magee#Bipartisan Support#Session#Bills#Martyr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsSand Hills Express

Senate GOP block bill creating January 6 commission

Senate Republicans blocked the House-passed bill creating a commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Although most Republicans were unified in their opposition to the bill, worrying that a commission would drag into next year and potentially affect GOP chances of retaking Congress in the 2022 midterms, six voted to advance the bill.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

NRCC chairman, Texas lawmakers among top earmark requesters

Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), chairman of the House GOP’s campaign arm, and two Texas lawmakers are requesting the most in earmarks for community projects, according to an analysis by The Hill. Emmer, who leads the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) has requested almost $125 million in earmarks, putting him third...
Louisiana StateHammond Daily Star

Divisive Louisiana House leader out from chairman's job

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana state Rep. Ray Garofalo is out of his legislative leadership position after weeks of racial tensions in the House that began with his handling of a bill that sought to put limits on classroom discussions about racism. Garofalo, a St. Bernard Parish Republican, said...
Congress & Courtsabc17news.com

House GOP lawmakers fined after defying mask mandate

A mix of fines and warnings were handed down to a group of House Republicans on Tuesday who had defied the chamber’s mask mandate on the House floor, a Capitol official told CNN. Reps. Brian Mast of Florida, Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa and Beth Van Duyne of Texas all received...
Savannah, GAwtoc.com

Lawmakers speak after House passes COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - U.S. House speaker Nancy Pelosi signed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act Wednesday. The legislation would combat anti-Asian violence. It calls for creating a new justice department position that would speed up the review of possible COVID-19 based hate crimes and incidents. The House passed the bill...
New Orleans, LAPosted by
WAFB

Garofalo loses chairmanship over slavery comments; says House Speaker ‘sacrificed’ him to please black legislators

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - State Rep. Raymond Garofalo, R-Chalmette, was stripped of his chairmanship of the House Education Committee over comments he made about slavery. But Garofalo accuses House Speaker Clay Schexnayder of sacrificing him to appease the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus. “From my perspective, the Speaker should have backed...
Jefferson City, MOthemissouritimes.com

Plocher announces bid for House speaker

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — House Majority Floor Leader Dean Plocher is running for House speaker, informing his Republican colleagues Monday that he is up for the challenge “to build a stronger, more prosperous economy for every Missourian.”. Plocher just completed his first session as the majority floor leader. Representing HD...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

Ex-RNC Chair Blasts Republicans After They Block Jan. 6 Commission: 'Pathetic Cowards'

Michael Steele, the former chair of the Republican National Committee, condemned fellow Republicans after they successfully blocked the bipartisan January 6 commission from moving forward on Friday, calling the GOP lawmakers "pathetic cowards." Senate Republicans blocked the January 6 commission—which aimed to investigate the pro-Trump insurrection targeting the U.S. Capitol—from...
Congress & CourtsBozeman Daily Chronicle

Presidential panel on Capitol riot sought by Democratic lawmaker

WASHINGTON — A Democratic lawmaker called for a presidential commission to investigate the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol after Senate Republicans blocked legislation mandating the inquiry. The suggestion raised by Rep. Gerry Connolly’s would in effect take the matter out of Congress, bypassing Republican opposition. The GOP prevented...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP gambles with Pelosi in opposing Jan. 6 commission

Republicans are lining up to block the creation of an independent panel to investigate the Capitol attack of Jan. 6. But the strategy is not without risks. While sinking the commission would satisfy the Republicans' short-term objective of appeasing former President Trump , it would almost certainly prompt Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to launch a special investigation of her own — one that could play to the long-term advantage of Democrats heading into the 2022 midterms.
Congress & CourtsBay News 9

Senate Republicans shoot down Jan. 6 Capitol riot commission bill

Senate Republicans voted Friday to block a bill that would create a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Senate Republicans voted Friday to block a bill that would create a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Republican leaders argued the commission would...
Congress & Courtsfox44news.com

GOP blocks bipartisan probe of deadly Jan. 6 riot at Capitol

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Senate Republicans on Friday blocked the creation of a bipartisan panel to study the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, refusing to back down on their opposition to the independent investigation even amid emotional appeals from those who fought with and fled from the rioters that day.
Congress & CourtsVoice of America

US Senate Votes to Block Panel to Probe Capitol Riot

Republicans in the U.S. Senate blocked legislation Friday that called for the creation of a bipartisan panel to investigate the deadly January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump to prevent the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential victory. As expected, Republicans used a procedural...