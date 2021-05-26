B12 deficiency symptoms: The four clues in your mouth that indicate low B12 levels

Iron deficiency is the most common deficiency across the globe. As the name denotes, an iron deficiency means that your body is suffering from a lack of iron. This can lead to a whole host of health issues. In mild cases these can be treated easily – most people with low iron levels can treat their symptoms quickly and effectively. However, if left untreated low iron can cause serious and damaging health problems. Symptoms can appear to be mild and often confused with other illnesses. One of the main symptoms is feeling tired and run down or weak. A few nights without sufficient sleep can also make us feel rubbish, so people don’t recognize that there may be a bigger issue than missing a few hours of snoozing. If you have any symptoms relating to iron deficiency or anemia, get tested at your doctor’s. If your health practitioner determines that you are low in iron, read on to find the best iron deficiency treatment for you.