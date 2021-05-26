newsbreak-logo
Official Trailer for Doc Film ‘My Name is Bulger’ About the Politician

By Leonardo Jr
todaynewspost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficial Trailer for Doc Film ‘My Name is Bulger’ About the Politician. “You would think he would be treated fairly, but it didn’t work that way…” Discovery+ has debuted the first official trailer for a compelling doc film titled My Name is Bulger, about the Bulger family. The film follows former Massachusetts political figure William Bulger, younger brother of James “Whitey” Bulger, the notorious Boston crime boss. Most of us know who “Whitey” is, but not the rest of his family. Featuring intimate interviews with family and an exclusive conversation with James Bulger’s girlfriend and partner, Catherine Greig, this documentary film strips away the hysteria of daily print headlines and nightly news bulletins to unfold the story of a unique American family who crave to be judged for who they are and what they’ve done, not what their infamous relative did. I don’t know much about either, so this is an intriguing look at how we shouldn’t be so quick to judge, and how sometimes your name name can change everything.

