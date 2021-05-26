newsbreak-logo
Miranda Lambert hosts VIP karaoke night at her soon-to-be-opened Nashville bar

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was karaoke night at Miranda Lambert’s brand-new Nashville bar, Casa Rosa, this week, and the stars came out to celebrate. Casa Rosa may not have officially opened its doors to the public yet, but Miranda is already warming up her Texas-inspired eatery and honky tonk. To help her break in her new digs, she invited a star-studded list of VIPs to a private party, including Darius Rucker, Jon Pardi, Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack, Kid Rock and lots more.

