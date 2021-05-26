Miranda Lambert hosts VIP karaoke night at her soon-to-be-opened Nashville bar

A couple of weeks ago, the great country star Miranda Lambert got together with her songwriting collaborators Jack Ingram and Jon Randall to release The Marfa Tapes, an extremely cool lo-fi experiment of an album. Along with the LP, they also made The Marfa Tapes Film, a documentary about the three of them making that album — recording live, outdoors, with one microphone and no second takes. The doc streamed live on Facebook earlier this month, and after it got a good response, they’ve made it available to buy or rent on Apple TV. And now Lambert has also released a new song that plays in the documentary. Paradoxically, this song is probably more accessible than anything on the album. It’s topical, too, though it hopefully won’t be much longer.