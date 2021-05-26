newsbreak-logo
Numerous charges in Steuben County sex-trafficking case

By JEFF SMITH The Leader
Times-Herald
 3 days ago

CORNING (TNS) — After a technical error that led a judge to dismiss a sweeping indictment in a Steuben County sex-trafficking case, a new set of charges was announced Tuesday against four men, one of them a sitting county legislator. The new indictment, which was handed up by a Steuben...

