5 additional guilty pleas in Louisiana staged-accident scam
Five more individuals have pleaded guilty in connection with their role in the Louisiana staged-accident scam, bringing the total number of guilty pleas to double digits. The guilty pleas are notable because they are the first under the direction of Duane Evans, interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Louisiana. Evans replaced Peter Strasser, who left office at the end of the Trump administration, an expected move when administrations change.www.freightwaves.com