Minnesota 3, Baltimore 2

Last night was fun! I like fun, I presume you do, too. It would be nice if the Mariners wanted to continue having fun. I could get used to this “two-thirds of a big league lineup” thing Seattle’s got going on. After what was easily the worst game of his young Major League career both at the plate and in the field, Jarred Kelenic will hope to get back on track. In fairness, the triumvirate of Kolby Allard, Taylor Hearn, and Brett Martin is a tall order for a young left-handed hitter, no matter the prospect hype - facing a righty journeyman in Jordan Lyles should produce some nicer results. José Godoy also makes his return to the lineup after sitting against a southpaw, though he’s curiously at DH. While this isn’t a disaster waiting to happen given that the M’s have a third catcher in Jacob Nottingham on the bench, I was hoping to see Godoy’s energy behind the plate tonight. Guess Tom Murphy bought some more time with his excellent game last night.