Baseball

Minnesota 3, Baltimore 2

By Sportradar
Janesville Gazette
 3 days ago

1-ran for Franco in the 9th. LOB_Baltimore 5, Minnesota 4. 2B_Santander (6), Mancini (13), Franco (12), Larnach (4). HR_Mancini (11), off Pineda; Sanó (9), off López. RBIs_Mancini (42), Franco (24), Sanó 3 (22). CS_Mullins (4). Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Stewart, Santander, Wilkerson); Minnesota 1 (Sanó). RISP_Baltimore 1 for...

www.gazettextra.com
State
Minnesota State
#Baltimore#Rbis#Galvis Ss400003#Kepler#Refsnyder#Minnesota 4#Up Astudillo#Rbis#Sisco#Totals31252311 Mullins
MLB

Washington 4, Baltimore 2

A-singled for Finnegan in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Wells in the 8th. c-singled for Hudson in the 8th. LOB_Baltimore 4, Washington 12. 2B_Mancini 2 (12), Schwarber 2 (8), Bell (6). HR_Galvis (6), off Hand. RBIs_Galvis 2 (16), Schwarber (19), Harrison (14), Soto (16), Bell (17). S_Strasburg, Stevenson. Runners left...
Baseball

Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Remains sidelined

Chisholm (ankle) will sit for the second straight game Thursday against the Phillies, Andre Fernandez of Sirius XM Radio reports. Chisholm suffered a mild ankle sprain Tuesday and did not take part in Wednesday's contest. He was able to take part in fielding drills, which suggests he may not miss too much more time, but he'll sit in favor of Isan Diaz again Thursday.
MLB

Eric Longenhagen Prospects Chat: 5/28

12:17 Eric A Longenhagen: Howdy from Tempe, let’s do it. AJ: Odds we ever get a NYY rotation with the 3 Luis: Severino, Medina and Gil. Todd: Royals brass hyped Nick Pratto’s change big time before season. How much are you buying on him? Is he up to a 50?
Seattle, WALookout Landing

5/28/21: Open Game Thread

Last night was fun! I like fun, I presume you do, too. It would be nice if the Mariners wanted to continue having fun. I could get used to this “two-thirds of a big league lineup” thing Seattle’s got going on. After what was easily the worst game of his young Major League career both at the plate and in the field, Jarred Kelenic will hope to get back on track. In fairness, the triumvirate of Kolby Allard, Taylor Hearn, and Brett Martin is a tall order for a young left-handed hitter, no matter the prospect hype - facing a righty journeyman in Jordan Lyles should produce some nicer results. José Godoy also makes his return to the lineup after sitting against a southpaw, though he’s curiously at DH. While this isn’t a disaster waiting to happen given that the M’s have a third catcher in Jacob Nottingham on the bench, I was hoping to see Godoy’s energy behind the plate tonight. Guess Tom Murphy bought some more time with his excellent game last night.
MLB

Diamondbacks' Corbin Martin: Sent to Triple-A Reno

Martin was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Thursday. Martin has been roughed up in each of his first two starts with the Diamondbacks this year, and he posted a 9.00 ERA and 1.78 WHIP in nine innings. He'll head back to the minors as part of a shuffle after left-hander Ryan Buchter's contract was selected by Arizona.
MLB

Mitch Moreland (rib) batting sixth for Oakland on Friday

Oakland Athletics first baseman Mitch Moreland is starting in Friday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Moreland will make his 26th appearance at designated hitter with Jed Lowrie at second base and Chad Pinder sitting out. In a lefty versus righty matchup against Shohei Ohtani, Moreland's FanDuel salary stands at...
MLB

A's activate Mitch Moreland from IL, option Luis Barrera to Triple-A

The A’s activated designated hitter Mitch Moreland from the injured list and optioned outfielder Luis Barrera to Triple-A Las Vegas before Thursday’s series opener against the Angels. Moreland missed 11 games with an inflamed costochondral junction of a left rib. He rejoins the A’s without going on a minor-league rehab...
MLB

Cleveland 5, Detroit 2: Shane Bieber bests Matthew Boyd

Another day, another loss to Cleveland. Matthew Boyd was left out on the mound one inning too long, Shane Bieber allowed just a single hit, and the Tigers drop the fourth game in this interdivision series, 5-2. The first five innings of today’s ballgame were very much reminiscent of yesterday’s...
MLB

Tyler Nevin recalled by Orioles, in starting lineup for MLB debut

On Tuesday night, Ryan Mountcastle was hit by a pitch, came out of the game early, and has not played since. Last night, Trey Mancini was hit by a pitch and came out of the game early. Both of these players remain out of the Orioles starting lineup on Friday night. One name who is there is a fresh call-up who will be making his MLB debut: O’s prospect Tyler Nevin. Reliever Brandon Waddell was optioned to Norfolk to make room on the roster.
MLB
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles drop 10th straight, 5-1 to White Sox, as Trey Mancini exits in first inning with bruised elbow

When it rains, it pours. In the first inning of a 5-1 defeat to the Chicago White Sox to provide their second 10-game losing streak in three years, the Orioles lost their best offensive producer. After a 20-minute rain delay at Guaranteed Rate Field and a leadoff single from Cedric Mullins, Trey Mancini was hit in his right elbow by a 95 mph fastball from Chicago starter Dylan Cease. ...
MLB

Minnesota's Max Kepler batting leadoff on Saturday

Minnesota Twins outfielder Max Kepler is starting in Saturday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Kepler will man right field after Kyle Garlick was benched against right-hander Ervin Santana. numberFire's models project Kepler to score 12.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,500.
MLB

Rockies' Dom Nunez: Sits against southpaw

Nunez isn't starting Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Mets. Nunez went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in the first game of Thursday's twin bill, and he'll retreat to the bench with left-hander Joey Lucchesi starting Game 2 for the Mets. Elias Diaz will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
MLB

Cubs' Jake Marisnick: Runs bases

Marisnick (hamstring) ran on the field prior to Friday's game against the Reds, Maddie Lee of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Marisnick has been out for nearly three weeks after straining his right hamstring back on May 9. While the fact that he was seen running the bases Friday represents a sign progress, the Cubs have yet to indicate when he'll begin a rehab assignment, let alone return to the active roster.
MLB

Astros demote Enoli Paredes to make roster room for Jake Odorizzi

The Astros demoted struggling reliever Enoli Paredes to Class AAA Sugar Land on Saturday to make room for starter Jake Odorizzi on the active roster. Paredes starred as a rookie in 2020, but his struggles accentuate the broader problems in the Astros’ wretched bullpen. Few of their rookies from last season have reprised their roles in 2021, leaving manager Dusty Baker with a group of inexperienced and inconsistent relievers trying to navigate their way through their first 162-game season.
MLB

Washington Nationals new & notes: Davey Martinez on Erick Fedde & Tanner Rainey; contact%, and Luis García...

Before the second of three with the Cincinnati Reds in D.C. on Wednesday, Washington’s skipper, Davey Martinez, provided updates on both Erick Fedde, who tested positive for COVID-19 during the last road trip, and Tanner Rainey, who was identified through contact tracing as having been in close contact with Fedde. Both ended up quarantined in Chicago, where the Nationals were playing when the test on Fedde came back, but both are now in Washington again.
MLB

Max Kepler Should Be the Oddfielder Left Out When Buxton Returns

The Minnesota Twins are on a roll, winning again on Wednesday, their fourth-in-a-row and sixth victory in their last seven games. At 20-29, there’s still a very steep hill for this team to climb back into the playoff race but watching them play has been much more enjoyable of late. In a 162-game season, any streak of decent baseball is a breath of fresh air when everything you’ve watched so far in 2021 has made you want to pull your eyeballs out.
MLB

Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Remains out of lineup

Mountcastle (hand) isn't starting Thursday's game against the White Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Mountcastle will miss a second straight game due to a bruised left hand. However, he'll take swings in the batting cage Thursday and could be available off the bench if needed, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Anthony Santander will serve as the designated hitter while DJ Stewart starts in right field.
Baseball

Paul Mainieri, LSU baseball coach, will retire at end of the season

LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri, who is No. 1 among active coaches in career wins, plans to retire toward the finish of the season. Mainieri, 63, made the declaration on Friday, signaling the finish of a 15-year run at LSU that incorporates the 2009 national championship and five College World Series appearances.
Clearwater, FLcollegebaseballdaily.com

2021 AAC Tournament: UCF 17 Memphis 1

CLEARWATER, Florida – UCF hit a tournament-record seven home runs in a 17-1 seven inning victory over Memphis in the seventh game of the 2021 American Athletic Conference Baseball Championship Thursday, May 27 at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Fla. With the win, the Knights (30-28) advance to the semifinals on...
MLB

Astros activate RHP Jake Odorizzi from IL

The Houston Astros activated right-handed pitcher Jake Odorizzi from the 10-day injured list, and he'll start Saturday night's game against the San Diego Padres. It will be the first start for Odorizzi since April 24. He was 0-2 with a 10.13 ERA before going on the injured list with a strain of the right pronator muscle.