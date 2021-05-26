newsbreak-logo
Solutions for Summer Squash Pests and Diseases

By Steve Bellavia
finegardening.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer squash are relatively easy to grow, but there are several insect pests and diseases that can afflict the plants. Initial control of the following pests, especially cucumber beetles, is best achieved by keeping the crop covered with a floating row cover installed at planting time. Keep it on until the plants start to flower, then remove it to allow for pollination. Moderate-weight row covers, such as Agribon’s AG-19, provide extra heat for faster growth and frost protection to around 28°F. To reduce pest and disease pressure, avoid planting in spots where other cucurbits like melons, winter squash, or pumpkins have grown in the last three years. For help with pests not discussed below, contact your local cooperative extension service.

