Dave Bautista Reveals His Dream Roles

Back in 2018, things got pretty dramatic between Disney and James Gunn, the director of Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Gunn was fired over inappropriate tweets he had written a decade earlier. The decision caused quite an uproar, and all of the Guardians cast members came to his defense. In fact, about six months later, Disney rehired Gunn for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and the movie is now expected to be released in 2023. One of the people who were quick to jump to Gunn's defense was Dave Bautista, who plays Drax in the MCU. Recently, the wrestler-turned-actor spoke with Collider and opened up about the firing, calling it an "attack" against Gunn.