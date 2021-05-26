newsbreak-logo
Celebrities

Dave Bautista Reveals His Dream Roles

By Ryan Bayley
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpeaking in a recent interview, Dave Bautista revealed his dream of playing Ernest Hemingway and Bane. When asked by Polygon if the actor had any dream roles that he would like to play, Dave said “I’ve given a lot of thought to inspirational stories I could play,”. Adding that “the...

