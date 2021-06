Braz J Cardiovasc Surg. 2021 Apr 1;36(2):145-149. doi: 10.21470/1678-9741-2020-0567. INTRODUCTION: The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic brought an unprecedented lack of control of what was to come. The intent of this document is to provide a balance of how much was ceased to be done for patients with aortic disease, to assess the mortality of these patients, and to show what happened to those who became COVID-19 positive during their hospitalization.