Congress & Courts

Lawmaker loses chairman job after dispute with House speaker

By MELINDA DESLATTE
Stamford Advocate
 3 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — House Speaker Clay Schexnayder ousted his education committee chairman Wednesday, after Rep. Ray Garofalo repeatedly bucked the speaker's wishes in a simmering Republican intraparty feud that began with a bill about how to teach racism in schools. Schexnayder announced his decision in a statement, hours...

State
Louisiana State
