Isakson to help raise funds for neurocognitive diseases research

By Dave Williams Capitol Beat News Service
northwestgeorgianews.com
 5 days ago

ATLANTA — Former U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson launched a nonprofit organization Wednesday to raise awareness and funding for neurocognitive diseases including Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and related dementia. Isakson, R-Ga., announced his diagnosis with Parkinson’s in 2015 and retired from Congress at the end of 2019, midway through his third term in...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com
Related
Congress & Courts921wlhr.com

Former U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson Launches Isakson Initiative

Former U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson has officially launched the Isakson Initiative, a not-for-profit organization, to raise awareness and funding for neurocognitive diseases, including Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and related dementia. Isakson announced his definitive diagnosis with Parkinson’s in April of 2015 and retired midway through his third term as a U.S. senator...
Diseases & TreatmentsKevinMD.com

Raising the awareness of celiac disease in the medical community

May is Celiac Disease Awareness Month. Physicians and others in the medical community need to be more aware of celiac disease. Celiac disease is an autoimmune disease triggered by the ingestion of gluten that affects approximately 1 percent of the U.S. population. However, most physicians didn’t learn much about it in medical school or during training. As a result, physicians don’t include celiac disease in their differential diagnoses and don’t screen for it often enough. According to the most recent examination of data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 80 percent of individuals with celiac disease in the U.S. are undiagnosed. And those who are diagnosed typically suffer from symptoms for years before the diagnosis is made. Researchers often describe a “celiac iceberg” as patients diagnosed with the disorder make up only a small percentage of those living with celiac disease. In addition to symptoms, those with celiac disease can develop osteoporosis, other autoimmune diseases, and more rarely, cancers, including lymphomas and small bowel cancers.
Lexington, MAWicked Local

Lexington Goes Purple to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s disease

This June, the town of Lexington will turn purple as part of a communitywide effort to raise awareness and funds to help end Alzheimer’s disease. Local businesses and residents are encouraged to support fundraising efforts through participation in events and donations as part of the Alzheimer’s Association “The Longest Day” initiative.
CharitiesWicked Local

Fury for Lurie raising funds for Lurie Center

Nothing can instantly set things in motion quite like an unexpected medical diagnosis. In 2015, when a family member was diagnosed to be on the autism spectrum, Lizzy Matteini of Weston began a new journey. The latest stop in her philanthropic path has rallied a group of local mothers to fundraise for the Lurie Center.
Midland, MIMidland Daily News

Dr. Haqqani: Alzheimer's Disease on the rise; treatment research continues

There has been a noticeable increase in diagnoses of Alzheimer’s disease during the past 12 months and during the preceding decade. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia, a condition defined by the loss of cognitive function. Loss of memory and language skills and the inability to pay attention are all symptoms of dementia. Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive, irreversible condition identified by abnormal clumps in the brain called amyloid plaques and bundles of twisted fibers known as neurofibrillary or tau tangles.
Congress & Courtsthegreenfund.com

Cannabis Decriminalization Bill Re-introduced into House

A bill that seeks to federally decriminalize cannabis in the U.S. has been reintroduced after failing last year, reigniting hope for substantial change among cannabis industry advocates. On November 20th last year, history was made when the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act was passed in the House of...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Great Bend Post

Marshall-Gillibrand resolution on COVID-19 origins passes Senate

(Washington, D.C., May 28, 2021) – Today, with the Endless Frontier Act stalling in the U.S. Senate, U.S. Senators Roger Marshall, M.D. and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) were able to pass their Resolution calling for a transparent investigation into the COVID-19 outbreak mandated by the World Health Assembly as a stand-alone bill. The bipartisan Resolution also demands a full, transparent investigation to include the U.S. and our allies and partners around the world if China continues on its path of cover-up and obfuscation.
Charitiessmdailypress.com

Fox Elementary raises $1,300 for childhood cancer research

FOX TWP. - Fox Township Elementary School recently conducted their annual Alex’s Lemonade Stand fundraiser, helping to raise $1,301.07 for childhood cancer research. The school coordinated the event with election day on Tuesday. It took place after school starting at 3:30 p.m. Many voters stopped by the drive-thru lemonade stand situated outside of the school after they finished voting. The warm weather helped keep everyone thirsty as well.
Phoenix, AZyourvalley.net

Go Red for Women raises funds to fight cardiovascular diseases, stroke

The American Heart Association Greater Phoenix Division hosted its 2021 Phoenix Go Red for Women Digital Experience on Friday, May 7, raising nearly $160,000. The signature event — which was held as a digital gathering this year — will fund the American Heart Association’s lifesaving work, including innovative scientific research and education programs that positively impact cardiovascular health.
CharitiesPosted by
TheStreet

Sixth Annual Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Walk Scheduled For June 5 Is Raising Critical Funds For Research

SAN DIEGO, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 5, the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Foundation will join families and friends from around the world as they 'Step Towards a Cure, Together.' On this day, hundreds of individuals and family members impacted by LGS will come together, in-person and online, to increase public awareness of this rare disease and to share their stories of hope for the future.
Healthwnctimes.com

NC Medicaid Managed Care Health Plan Assignments Completed for Beneficiaries

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services today announced all Medicaid beneficiaries currently eligible to transition to managed care have selected or been assigned a health plan with 97% enrolled in a plan that includes their current primary care provider (PCP) in network. As a result, nearly all...
Health ServicesSalisbury Post

Hood column: Crisis hastened health-care reforms

For all the suffering and damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s at least one silver lining: the experience may alter our health care system for the better. North Carolina is among many jurisdictions that adjusted its policies so medical providers could effectively respond to the crisis. The federal government changed its rules to allow more Medicare coverage of telemedicine services. Our state lifted a ban on out-of-state providers offering telemedicine, and also relaxed certificate-of-need restrictions so hospitals could add beds, ambulatory surgical centers could act as emergency hospitals, and a range of providers could buy more equipment.
Brazos County, TXNews Channel 25

Habitat for Humanity raising funds to help Habitat Guatemala

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — The pandemic disrupted travel for international service projects bit it hasn't stopped Habitat for Humanity from giving back. Brick by Brick, Lacey Peters, and a Habitat for Humanity team helped build smokeless stoves during a global village trip to Guatemala in January 2020. "It was such...
Medical ScienceOKC VeloCity

OMRF, Harvard receive $4.1 million to study genetic causes of lupus

The National Institutes of Health has awarded the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation and Harvard University $4.1 million to investigate the role of genetics in the development of the autoimmune disease lupus. OMRF physician-scientist Patrick Gaffney, M.D., and Harvard researcher Jason Buenrostro, Ph.D., received a five-year grant to study how the...