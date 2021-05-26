Prevent Blindness to Host Tenth Annual Focus on Eye Health National Summit as Two-Day Virtual Event
CHICAGO (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. Prevent Blindness, the nation’s oldest volunteer eye health and safety organization, will host the 10th annual Prevent Blindness Focus on Eye Health National Summit, on July 14-15, 2021. As with last year, the summit will be held as an interactive virtual event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s Summit will include a variety of presentations related to the theme, "Our Changing Vision.”www.timesunion.com