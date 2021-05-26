newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Biden’s budget: Why investing in innovation is crucial to reach US climate goals

By David M. Hart George Mason University
Bozeman Daily Chronicle
 3 days ago

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) President Joe Biden’s first detailed federal budget is slated to be released on May 28, and it will include substantial increases in spending to fight climate change. An overview sent to Congress...

www.bozemandailychronicle.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Hydrogen Production#Global Climate Change#Global Energy Policy#Sustainable Energy#Climate Research#Climate Policy#George Mason University#Congress#The White House#Hydrogen Breakthrough#U S Chamber Of Commerce#Green New Deal#Climate Innovation#Innovation Policy#Climate Solutions#Climate Challenges#Clean Energy Innovation#Investing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
Country
Norway
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Sweden
News Break
Elections
News Break
Tesla
Related
Sonoma County, CAPress Democrat

Golis: Confronting climate change, Biden has a better idea

If you doubt that elections have consequences, consider how much has changed since Joe Biden moved into the White House and Donald Trump decamped to Mar-a-Lago. Then think about what it means for California and for future generations. Biden last week proposed the installation of wind turbines along two sections...
Presidential ElectionSpringfield Business Journal

Biden to propose $6T budget

President Joe Biden today is expected to propose a $6 trillion budget, The New York Times reports. The budget plan includes investments in education, transportation and efforts to combat climate change. “We know from history that these kinds of investments raise both the floor and the ceiling of an economy...
U.S. Politicsgovinfosecurity.com

Biden Budget Seeks to Invest Billions in US Cybersecurity

The White House officially released its 2022 federal budget proposal on Friday, and the Biden administration is seeking to spend billions on cybersecurity next year, including $750 million for "lessons learned" from the SolarWinds attack. Overall, President Joe Biden's first budget proposal as president contains $9.8 billion in cybersecurity funding...
Energy Industrydistincttoday.net

Why Biden Isn’t Cracking Down on Fossil Fuels

Picture this predicament, described by our climate reporter Lisa Friedman in her latest article as “a paradox worthy of Kafka”: In order to break through the earth and tap the oil in the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska, ConocoPhillips must install “chillers” into the thawing permafrost. And why is it...
Presidential Electionagri-pulse.com

Biden seeks major funding increases for environmental priorities

President Joe Biden released his full budget request for fiscal 2022, detailing his plans to ramp up spending at the Agriculture Department for climate research and agricultural adaptation while also increasing spending for environmental regulation at the Environmental Protection Agency and Interior Department. The budget includes both Biden's annual spending...
U.S. Politicsspacepolicyonline.com

Biden Budget Retains Goal of Putting Astronauts Back on Moon by 2024

President Biden’s $24.8 billion FY2022 budget request for NASA retains the goal set by President Trump to put astronauts back on the Moon by 2024. Today, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson acknowledged the challenges in meeting such an ambitious schedule for the Artemis program, but insisted that remains the goal. Nelson also revealed plans to participate, albeit virtually, in an international conference in Russia next month to discuss continued U.S.-Russian space cooperation in the International Space Station (ISS).
Energy IndustryPOLITICO

Big oil's climate reckoning

With help from Ben Lefebvre, Eric Wolff, Kelsey Tamborrino and Annie Snider. PROGRAMMING NOTE: Morning Energy will not publish on Monday, May 31. We'll be back on our normal schedule on Tuesday, June 1. Editor’s Note: Morning Energy is a free version of POLITICO Pro Energy's morning newsletter, which is...
U.S. Politicsedf.org

Biden Budget Prioritizes Public Health, Climate Action

“President Biden’s budget request marks a welcome return to science-based policymaking that will jumpstart bold climate action, create jobs and advance environmental justice. Environmental programs that were under attack by the previous administration receive funding increases in Biden’s proposal, enabling them to better protect every community throughout the country. The proposal ensures critical environmental protections to help bridge the gap in communities that are impacted first and worst by air pollution. And the president has also placed a strong emphasis on innovation by calling for investments in research, development, and deployment programs connected to climate science, clean energy, and new and emerging technologies. This funding will drive the development of a clean energy future with new, zero-emission technologies, protect the health of American families, and move us closer to our goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.
Energy IndustryRoll Call Online

Progressives push more clean energy infrastructure spending

A pair of progressive lawmakers is pushing to include legislation that would lock in more than $1 trillion in spending for U.S.-made clean energy products and create a new division of the Energy Department focused on low- and zero-carbon options. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Rep. Andy Levin, D-Mich., are...