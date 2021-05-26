Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

AUDIO: Beamon – “Lights In A Hall”

By Allen Halas
breakingandentering.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith just a few years in the game, Beamon has an impressive resume of music out, including his latest, “Lights In A Hall.” The project pulls influence from all over, with production ranging from contemporary trap to a more emo/horrorcore sound at times. On the microphone, Beamon doesn’t hold back, delivering whatever the track calls for, whether that be mellow raps or near-screaming vocals over a more aggressive track. The title track is chilled out, but the full gamut of emotions goes into this album, and it demonstrates a young artist honing in on the core of their sound. Check out “Lights In A Hall” below:

breakingandentering.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audio#Audio#Lights#Near Screaming Vocals#Mellow Raps#Contemporary Trap#The Game#Emotions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Taejoz – “DND”

Pivoting to a new sound and moniker can often be one of the hardest things for an artist to do. However, for Taejoz, fka Donte Tidmore, the move is seamless with his new single, “DND.” Containing some of the melodic elements of his previous music, “DND” pushes things in a new direction, spitting game to a woman about avoiding their distractions to focus on one another. The production is minimal but effective, and feels crafted around Taejoz’ vocal delivery. We’ll be eager to see where he takes things from here, but get your first listen to Taejoz with “DND” below:
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Artifakts – “Diamorpha”

Downtempo electronic artist Artifakts’ latest single is glitchy and groovy, invoking imagery of stumbling upon buried secrets deep in a dank forest. The bass zaps with wicked precision against provocative hip hop samples, effectively creating a cocktail of danceable trip hop. “Diamorpha” refers to a rare genus of pinkish plants native to the Southeastern United States, and Artifakts became intrigued by the sharp contrast between that and the foliage he grew up around in the North, comparing it to his broad range of stylistic influences in this track. Hopefully it’s a sign of more to come from the seasoned producer – stay tuned.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Eli $tones – “You”

Hip hop artist Eli $tones has graced us with yet another single; this one is about looking at someone and not even knowing who they are anymore. It could be from the context of a relationship but can apply to friendships too; you realize you both did things that damaged the other person, and it makes you take a good long look at yourself. Eli $tones reflects on the differences between two perspectives with “You” – check it out.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: The Heroes Lie – “IV”

Hard rockers The Heroes Lie have their fourth record out today, eight years since their previous one. Heroic with grandeur, this epic odyssey of triumphant riffage exemplifies demon-slaying through music. These songs touch on destiny, staying afloat, leaving behind memories, clouded thoughts, and facing misery. If you have the urge to ride a galleon into the depths of Hell today, The Heroes Lie will suit you well.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Jack Lusk – “Collective Sickness”

Electronic composer Jack Lusk is out with a new EP. Cloaked in mystery, Lusk’s style is realized through glitchy industrial techno over five tracks. It’s got a dreamy surface that gets progressively more nightmarish as textures are added in and out. “Petrichor” is a good example, beginning with a tensely produced melody that descends into a freezing trance. If you’re looking for something sophisticated and electronic, Jack Lusk’s new body of work does the trick.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Wave Chapelle – “Right Away”

Wave Chapelle is keeping the weekly drops coming, and turns his attention to the ladies for his “Midnight Blue” pack through May. The latest is “Right Away,” a song that features some slick talk over a meandering lo-fi melody. Chapelle can spit with the best of them, but this pack isn’t really about all of that, as he showcases his range with a smoother delivery. The hook is more melodic, and fits in well with the previously weekly drops from this month. There’s more crooning to come on the rest of this month’s releases, based on what we’ve heard so far, and you can check out “Right Away” below:
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Kyle Kenowski – “Greenskeeper”

Experimental psych-pop wizard Kyle Kenowski has begun the rollout on his new album, “Ourugorus Garden,” which he’s planning to add one song at a time to until it becomes dozens and dozens of songs long. His first track is a jovial, piano-driven tune about hoping to still have time in your life to live into your imagination. The song is energetic and spirited, like Kenowski is our tour guide into a world full of animated flowers and talking trees. Stay tuned for more from Kyle Kenowski in the months to come.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Bandoleer Bacall – “Lu Wave”

Indie rockers Bandoleer Bacall released their new album this past week. In a sunny psychedelic flavor, many of these songs bring themes of escaping trouble against the clock (“Matryoshka Madam” and “Easter Sunday”) as well as the dangers of love (“Laundry Room” and “Dracula Days”). Adam Jerome’s lyrics shine with esoteric provocativeness; it feels like the soundtrack to a 80’s thriller flick that takes place in another country far from home. Hopefully visuals from Bandoleer Bacall will follow – stay tuned.
Milwaukee, WIbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Big Mother Gig – “Gusto”

Indie rockers Big Mother Gig were a Milwaukee band in the 90’s, although they have since relocated to Los Angeles. Their new album is themed around recovery from addiction and depression. It’s got a college radio-ready approach to taking back control of your life and clinging onto hope. These songs confront the cognitive dissonance of knowing better than to make past decisions again while acknowledging how hard it can be to keep a good head on your shoulders. It’s a record with serious conviction; we are delighted to see Big Mother Gig still at it after all these years.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Dave Kalz – “Relish”

Dave Kalz is rocking his way up the blues charts with his new delivery, ‘Relish’. The album which sees Dave head back to his roots is to drop on the 25th of June. Recording the album with Mike Zito from Gulf Coast Records, Dave unleashes a stand out collection of future hits, with each track bringing something just that little bit different to the forefront.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Odd Fellows – “Overdose”

Hip hop collective Odd Fellows has a new track out, and they get extra lyrical on “Overdose.” With an affinity for backpack rap, the group takes a dark sounding street beat and brings a sadistic flow to to it. Intertwined with samples of a cop show dealing with a literal overdose, the song is gritty, and feels like hip hop of a different era refreshed for this decade. It’s exciting to see what Odd Fellows might do going forward, as they’re just a few tracks in, but you can get a first listen to “Overdose” below:
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Getawaydriver – “Introvert”

Producer getawaydriver has a new project out, and it feels reminiscent of the past year. “Introvert” is full of dark sounding beats that can feel lonesome at times. Tracks like “Distancing” obviously hit the nail on the head, but there’s a feeling of solitude before you hear the tracks take off with loads of bass and trap elements. When the tracks pick up, they’re in overdrive, and there’s a sense of pure energy when the time calls for it. Getawaydriver is no stranger to creating a diverse sonic atmosphere, and this is another example of that. Check out “Introvert” below:
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Convert – “Slow Choke”

Industrial post-punks Convert have the first single out from their upcoming debut album. Incredibly tormented, the song is about your last gasp before you’re gone. A menacing bass line rumbles underneath the tidal waves of gothic melody, like you’re driving home in a treacherous storm. Stay tuned for their record “SAVES” in the months to come.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Joshua Jenkins – “Spray Some”

Hip hop artist Joshua Jenkins has a new single out. It’s a hype-up tune about getting the party lit as he walks in; he’s ready to jump around and bring an explosive energy to the crowd. He doesn’t need permission from anyone to do it, either. You can tell from Jenkins’ output thus far this year that he’s having a ton of fun dropping music again, and this song is a perfect example of him bringing out that excitement.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Mike Neumeyer – “Pink Peace”

Marimba instrumentalist Mike Neumeyer is continuing in his color series, with a new track, “Pink Peace.” Calm and serene in nature, the composition is exactly what the title emits. The track is a nearly four-minute meditation, focused on mixing lower, bass-like elements with a higher melody that compliments the other half well. Neumeyer’s work always feels immersive, and this color series is showing that. Take a much needed breather with “Pink Peace” below:
Milwaukee, WIbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: The Rogue Electrics – “Strangers of the Moment”

Alternative rockers The Rogue Electrics released their sophomore record this past week. Bridging classic rock with a modern bluesy flavor, the band spearheads a reclamation of crisis through focusing on the positives. Recording during quarantine allowed the band to maximize on an enriched production. Beginning with the booze-soaked “Prohibition” and concluding with the nearly ten-minute long jam “Bridger O’er Water,” this body of work looks on the bright sides of uncertainty, rejecting the wallow in self-doubt and instead putting one foot in front of the other on the yellow brick road. “Night Wanderer” brings climactic sharpness with the yearn for guidance in darkness over seven minutes. The Rogue Electrics bring a hopeful optimism done in the style of rock and roll, which we think Milwaukee needs more than ever.
Musicbtrtoday.com

More Light

Triple play from Jassi Gill, new senti tune from Jasmine Sandlas and Raaginder, and another spin of what the number one song of the year might be. Plus, DJ Rekha selects an array of Palestinian artists in the beyond segment in support of the occupied.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Trapper Schoepp – “May Day”

After releasing a myriad of Americana-flavored covers this past year, singer-songwriter Trapper Schoepp is finally out with his new record. Schoepp wrote these songs themed around being on the run from toxic love and relentlessly collecting himself after nearly imploding. Whether he’s out to sea with his thoughts or suffering “Paris Syndrome” from a relationship, Schoepp delivers a rustic cluster of stories detailing the pains of repairing social voids, which is especially relevant after a year in quarantine. It’s a record of heated convictions, and we look forward to seeing Trapper Schoepp bring these songs to life live as shows return.
Musictelegraphherald.com

Audio reviews

John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band, “Leftover Feelings” (New West Records) On “Leftover Feelings,” the powerhouse pairing of John Hiatt and Jerry Douglas starts by introducing a new musical form: The 12-bar blues gone green. “I've got a long black electric Cadillac,” goes Hiatt’s opening verse. “She'll go a...
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Breonte – “Lil Bit”

Breonte has his fourth single out of this year, and he keeps it smooth on “Lil Bit.” With some vocals placed lower in the mix, and lyrics that get a bit harmonic at time, this track is more about the atmosphere than anything else, but Breonte sets the mood well. The track lives up to its title, clocking in at an even two minutes of pure style. Lyrically, the song is about getting faded and letting life take over. In some respects, “Lil Bit” is perfect for the middle of a playlist, and another reminder that Breonte is getting himself established with each track. Check out “Lil Bit” below: