AUDIO: Beamon – “Lights In A Hall”
With just a few years in the game, Beamon has an impressive resume of music out, including his latest, “Lights In A Hall.” The project pulls influence from all over, with production ranging from contemporary trap to a more emo/horrorcore sound at times. On the microphone, Beamon doesn’t hold back, delivering whatever the track calls for, whether that be mellow raps or near-screaming vocals over a more aggressive track. The title track is chilled out, but the full gamut of emotions goes into this album, and it demonstrates a young artist honing in on the core of their sound. Check out “Lights In A Hall” below:breakingandentering.net