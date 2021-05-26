AUDIO: Beamon – “Lights In A Hall”

Wave Chapelle is keeping the weekly drops coming, and turns his attention to the ladies for his “Midnight Blue” pack through May. The latest is “Right Away,” a song that features some slick talk over a meandering lo-fi melody. Chapelle can spit with the best of them, but this pack isn’t really about all of that, as he showcases his range with a smoother delivery. The hook is more melodic, and fits in well with the previously weekly drops from this month. There’s more crooning to come on the rest of this month’s releases, based on what we’ve heard so far, and you can check out “Right Away” below: