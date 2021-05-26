'AkronArts' Draws Closer Ties For Campus, Downtown In Revitalization Effort
AkronArts, a new initiative from the University of Akron, launches this week, aimed at promoting arts on campus and downtown. The idea to pair the arts with local revitalization efforts came from realizing that while the city of Akron had an interesting and “intentional” way of making its downtown into a more, “prosperous, vibrant place,” the university didn’t “really have a part to play,” said university president Gary Miller.www.ideastream.org