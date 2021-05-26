newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yoga

Life of JOY Day

pasadenavoice.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLife of Joy Foundation (LOJ) is holding Life of JOY Day on June 5. Members of the community are invited to celebrate Mental Health Awareness at Lake Waterford Park from 1:00pm to 3:30 p.m. All ages can participate in a variety of family-friendly activities to build joy in mind, body and spirit.

www.pasadenavoice.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Square Foot Gardening#Suicide Prevention#On This Day#Dance Music#Holistic Healing#Loj#Latin American#Fdn#Joy Day#Joy Band#Fun#Singing#Uplifting Acoustic Music#Mindfulness#Community#Bath#Beginner#Kickball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Yoga
Related
Fort Payne, ALTimes-Journal

The joy of the Lord

What makes you happy? What truly brings joy to your life? What is it that can put a smile on your face or brighten your day no matter has happened? Hold on to that thought for just a moment…. We hear stories from time to time of those who have...
Healthwgvunews.org

Blossoms of Joy

A West Michigan entreprenuer turns her grief into beauty, talking today to Jess Resheske, launching Blossoms of Joy. Jess shares her story.
Food & Drinksmynews13.com

Ice cream truck brings joy, life lessons

CINCINNATI, Ohio — To get his special needs children in the workforce, Joel Wegener decided to create jobs for them. Joel Wegener bought an ice cream truck so his two kids with special needs could enter the workforce. Wegener named the truck 'Special Neat Treats'. The hope was for Josh...
Claremore, OKClaremore Progress

Reading for joy

“There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate’s loot on Treasure Island and best of all, you can enjoy these riches every day of your life.” — Walt Disney. Last night, my children were clamoring for another chapter of the book we have been reading (Secret Garden by Frances Hodgson Burnett). This surprised me a little. My older two are boys, and the book is about a little girl. And yet, my oldest was bringing me the book so that we could read in those few minutes before bedtime. It makes my heart happy to see their eyes light up at a good story, and it reminds of how important these early years can be in shaping our love of reading.
John Lennonspectator.us

The joy of ironing

On the Saturday morning of the Ascension Day bank holiday, I swung down the stairs and ladder to the little bedroom-cum-book room and did the ironing. For me ironing is therapy. If the internal critic becomes too negative or noisy, I stick a playlist on and steam flatten the commentary line by line. On Saturday morning the internal critic was going full blast.
TV Seriesdailysoapdish.com

’90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life’ Spoilers- Liz explains herself

’90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life’ Spoilers finds that when Liz and Big Ed Brown were in Las Vegas and out with Ed’s daughter, Tiffany, she said that Tiffany and her friend were making fun of her and saying “Can’t you find someone your own age” at the table behind Liz’s back.
Rock Island, ILwvik.org

Joy Golisch

This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. Any day now you may be approached and asked to sign a petition to designate the whole Rock Island area as The Joy Golisch Theater. The gentle bluffs sloping down to the river on both sides make it a natural stage. And the name fits.
Saratoga Springs, UTDaily Herald

'Make Life an Adventure' at Saratoga Splash Days

Saratoga Splash Days is a time for our citizens to get together to celebrate our community and build memories as neighbors and families. This is even more meaningful after the isolation many experienced in 2020. Saratoga Splash Days will be held June 7-12 with the theme “Make Life an Adventure.”
Educationrediscoverthe80s.com

A Day in the Life of an '80s College Student

College life is the most incredible life period in the life of every generation. The 1980s was the turning point in our civilization, the focus has shifted to modernization, computers appeared, new businesses started, cellphones were invented. These developments influenced the people’s mindset and formed a new generation of motivated and ambitious youth. Under the effect of a fast-moving world, the development of technologies, digitalization, society, and political changes, the number of students, the quality of education, and its affordability, students get an opportunity to study and get a well-paid job according to the chosen major. While getting back to the ’80s, we can see that higher education was much more accessible than now. The students were involved in different activities, and their future career was determined so it is pretty interesting what their college life was like. In this article, you will find out a few interesting facts about the day in the life of a college student.
Diseases & Treatmentssnntv.com

A Day in the Life of Someone with Cystic Fibrosis

Originally Posted On: A Day in the Life of Someone with Cystic Fibrosis | Apex Physical Therapy & Wellness (apexptwellness.com) Cystic fibrosis is a progressive, genetic disease that affects the respiratory, digestive, and reproductive systems, and limits the ability to breathe over time. In people with CF, mutations in the...
Musicnewjerseystage.com

Range Life Releases "Another Day"

Range Life is the passion project of seasoned New Jersey musician Mike Chiarappa. The upcoming collection of lo-fi tracks that comprise his first EP as a solo artist were all performed, mixed, and written by Mike in his bedroom. His latest single “Another Day” is now available on all streaming services.
Crookston, MNCrookston Daily Times

Tri-Valley preschool teacher shares joy of each day

When Katie Scott, a teacher at Tri-Valley’s Crookston center was asked why she likes her job, she reported, “ I love being a preschool teacher simply because of the kiddos. Their constant curiosity, laughter, hugs, playfulness, and joy of life makes each day new and fun for not only them but myself included.”
Salem, MASalem News

'I bring joy and I receive joy'

SALEM — When Barbara Poremba administered the COVID-19 vaccine to a 106-year-old Salem resident recently, the woman told her, "Now everybody can come and visit me." A few weeks later, when Poremba vaccinated a 12-year-old sixth-grader from Collins Middle School, he broke into what he called "the happy dance." From...
Musicwnypapers.com

The Rock Music proclaims God's love is 'All Around'

“All Around,” the latest single from The Rock Music (DREAM Records) – a collective of singer/songwriters and worship leaders from Salt Lake City’s The Rock Church – is now available. A press release stated, “Featuring worship leader Steele Croswhite, the joyful anthem celebrates the omnipresence of God and encourages listeners...
Tenniswomenstennisblog.com

Fitness focus: A day in the life of Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka sure knows a lot about staying in shape with her four Grand Slam titles and hot bikini body. So what does her typical daily fitness routine look like?. Naomi’s boyfriend is a rapper and she’s very invested in his career, so it comes as no surprise that the 23-year-old feels the best when her workouts start and end with music.
Musicbtrtoday.com

Alexandra Riorden Rediscovers the Little Joys in Life with New Song "The Barrier"

Like a tragic dream, L.A.-based musician Alexandra Riorden breaks down her process for gaining a new appreciation with life in the newest track “The Barrier.”. Written while doing laundry on a rainy day and mourning the loss of a beloved uncle to cancer, Riorden needed to find a way to get her head out of the dark clouds. Thus, “The Barrier” was born and gives instructions on how to love life again little by little.