Regarding “GOP poised to block probe of attack” (Nation, May 28): It’s clear that the Republican leadership doesn’t want the truth to come out about the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. They can’t even keep their farcical claims straight. Some GOP senators say the protest was non-threatening, “like a tourist visit.” But five people died. And tourists don’t bring bats, poles, bear spray and body armor. Other Republicans say the rioters were antifa and Black Lives Matter protesters posing as MAGAs. But the FBI and even the insurrectionists themselves shoot down that phony excuse.