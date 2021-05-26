Get the look: Ariana Grande's wedding dress by Vera Wang Haute
Ariana Grande is a married woman. The Grammy Award-winning singer wed real estate Dalton Gomez at her home in Montecito, Calif. on May 15, according to belated Instagram posts noting the date. Fans of the pop star will recognize that lyrics from Grande's hit song "thank u, next" foretold that "One day I'll walk down the aisle, holding hands with my mama." That prediction reportedly came true -- with a twist. According to Vogue magazine, Grande's mother Joan Grande, gave her daughter away alongside Ed Butera, the bride's father, with fewer than 20 guests present.www.houstonchronicle.com