Get the look: Ariana Grande's wedding dress by Vera Wang Haute

Starting to think about what you and your partner will wear to your wedding? While it's definitely one of the most fun to-dos on your list, it can be hard to know where to start. That's why we went to none other than Vera Wang, the iconic wedding dress designer and creator of BLACK by Vera Wang, a line of suits and tuxes only available at Men's Wearhouse, for her advice. Below, she shares an exclusive look at the new line, along with tips for what to consider when shopping for your wedding attire—including the X factor that'll ensure you look amazing, no matter what you wear.