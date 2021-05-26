ARCH® Cutting Tools Makes Full KEO® and Ultra-Dex™ Portfolios Available Through MachiningCloud

Architects: Showcase your next project through Architizer and sign up for our inspirational newsletter. Bamboo has been gaining momentum as an attractive and sustainable building material over the past decade. Particularly popular on the Asian subcontinent, where the plant is most abundantly grown, bamboo architecture has a long and unsung history. Structural design codes for bamboo were only published in 2004. However, it was not until the twenty-tens that global audiences gave widespread attention to the material’s full structural potential, due to the pioneering work and rise of firms such as Vo Trong Nghia Architects.