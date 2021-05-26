newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Donald Trump offered senator money to stop Patriots' 'Spygate' investigation, ESPN reports

Janesville Gazette
 3 days ago

The Patriots have been well connected with former President Donald Trump over the years. Trump’s relationship with Patriots owner Robert Kraft, coach Bill Belichick and Tom Brady has been well documented. From Brady putting a Trump hat in his locker to Belichick writing Trump a letter of support for his campaign in 2016, there’s been a blend of sports and politics between the two parties.

www.gazettextra.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Kraft
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Espn#Spygate#American Football#The Philadelphia Eagles#Espn Com#The White House#The Los Angeles Rams#Council On Sports#Fitness Nutrition#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Providence Journal#Coach Bill Belichick#Mr Kraft#Campaign#Kraft Assistance#Super Bowl Xxxix#Palm Beach
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLThe Eagle-Tribune

Kraft: Spending spree due to record, not Brady

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft denied on Wednesday that the team’s unprecedented free agent spending spree this offseason was in response to watching Tom Brady win the Super Bowl in Tampa Bay. Speaking with reporters, Kraft also blamed Cam Newton’s poor results last season on COVID-19. The 2015 NFL...
Boston, MANECN

Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Buys $43M Mansion in Hamptons: Report

Report: Robert Kraft shells out $43M for Hamptons mansion originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Robert Kraft is spending big on multiple fronts this offseason. The New England Patriots owner recently bought a 7,000-square foot mansion in Southampton, N.Y., for a whopping $43 million, The Wall Street Journal's Katherine Clarke reported Tuesday.
NFLPosted by
NESN

Robert Kraft ‘Excited’ For Tom Brady’s Return In Patriots-Buccaneers Week 4 Game

It’s safe to say Robert Kraft speaks for Patriots Nation on the subject of Tom Brady’s return to New England with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Patriots owner publicly addressed the New England-Tampa Bay Week 4 game for the first time Friday, telling TMZ he’s “excited” about Brady’s return to Gillette Stadium. The matchup is one of the marquee games of the 2021 NFL schedule and already is shaping up to be among the biggest in Patriots and Gillette Stadium history.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tom Brady tweets readiness for Patriots game

Tom Brady has never been too vocal. For about two decades, he’s let his play do his talking. In this case, he’s the loudest human on the planet. He is also the most competitive. That’s why he’s considered the greatest of all time. Since joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he’s also joined Twitter.
NFLfoxwilmington.com

Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Tom Brady reunion: ‘He did so much for us’

While New England Patriots fans might be struggling with the fact that Tom Brady will soon return to Gillette Stadium in a different uniform, owner Robert Kraft seems to be looking forward to the reunion. Kraft told TMZ Sports on Friday that despite him moving on from the organization after...
NFLPatsFans.com

Patriots News and NFL Notes: 5 Things to Know 5/17

Some Patriots and NFL news and notes on this on Monday:. 1) One of the more frustrating things this offseason is the fact there was no media availability for minicamp this past weekend, especially after the addition of newcomer, Mac Jones, who is obviously in the spotlight. Bill Belichick kept...
NFLhot969boston.com

Patriots expected to host Bucs early in 2021 season

According to multiple reports, the New England Patriots will host the Super Bowl LV champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season. The long-awaited Tom Brady vs Bill Belichick matchup will take place in prime time on “Sunday Night Football,” according to Bleacher Report’s Master Tesfatsion on Twitter. Scott Zolak of 98.5 The Sports Hub said this week that the game would be in early October; Week 4 falls on Sunday, Oct. 3.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Week 4 Will Be a Nightmare for Bill Belichick

Today on The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard and Rob Parker, the guys discuss the NFL releasing their schedule for the 2021 season. The Week 4 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New England Patriots will probably be the most hyped-up regular season game in NFL history. Tom Brady has a chance to become NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards in his return to Foxborough. Chris believes that this matchup can be a nightmare for Patriots HC Bill Belichick and could serve a reminder that he could’ve had continued success with Brady if they built around him.
NFLBoston Herald

NFL Notes: Patriots forge strong Wolverine connection

Given Bill Belichick’s connection with Nick Saban, it should come as no surprise that there are more players from Alabama taking up spots on the Patriots roster than any other school. With the additions of Mac Jones and Christian Barmore from the 2021 NFL Draft, the tally is up to...
NFLSentinel & Enterprise

Guregian: Tom Brady’s homecoming will be epic

Grudge matches between legendary quarterbacks and their former teams aren’t new in the NFL. Joe Montana, who won four Super Bowls in San Francisco, played against the 49ers not long after being traded to the Chiefs. Peyton Manning, who spent 14 seasons in Indianapolis, winning a championship, took on the...
NFLPosted by
NESN

NFL Rumors: Details About Patriots’ 2020 Locker Room Conversations

Tom Brady was out of sight last season. He was by no means out of mind. The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin explained Saturday on WEEI’s “The Ken and Curtis Show” that Brady remained a topic of conversation in the Patriots’ locker room throughout the 2020 NFL campaign, the quarterback’s first with the Buccaneers after leaving New England to sign with Tampa Bay in free agency.
NFLNBC Sports

Kraft puts ball in Belichick's court over Pats' QB situation

Robert Kraft isn't getting in Bill Belichick's way this year. But he's making it clear that he wants to see some results. The Patriots owner was asked in a recent interview with TMZ Sports what he thought of quarterback Mac Jones, the team's No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft who is expected to compete with veteran Cam Newton for the starting job this season.