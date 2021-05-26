newsbreak-logo
'Genocidal policies' slow vaccination among Brazil's indigenous communities, advocates say

By Adriana Brasileiro, Shirsho Dasgupta, The Miami Herald
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the months before Aruká Juma died this year from COVID-19, the last remaining male of the elusive warrior people that lives in Brazil's Amazon was passing on the tribe's traditions to one of his daughters, who was anointed chief a few years ago. Juma was the only fluent speaker...

