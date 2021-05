DENMARK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fatal collision occurred May 23 at 11 a.m. at Voorhees Road near Grapevine Road about 2.7 miles east of Denmark. The vehicle was a 2016 Honda Accord driving west on Voorhees Road. The vehicle then ran off the road to the right and struck a tree. The driver was transported to the Denmark Branch of the Regional Medical Center and then later flown to Prisma Health Richland Hospital.